Nuremberg Germany's Melonball Releasing Debut Album 'Breathe' On March 31, 2023



Stream the latest single "Sicker" and pre-order 'Breathe' here: https://bfan.link/Melonball-Sicker



Lineup:

Oli (vocals)

Basti (guitar/ backing vocals)

Mally (guitar)

Jens (bass)

Julian (drums/backing vocals)



Of the song, the band says, "Certainly the most personal song for Oli. It is about the fact that-- while for many, "family" means support and positivity-- for some, it can also be a burden that you carry with you throughout your life."



Breathing is everything - life, the essence of existence and the focus on the existential. With their debut album BREATHE, Melonball hit pretty deep. Ten songs full of punch, anger, criticism, and emotion are released by the skate punk band from Nuremberg on two labels, Thousand Islands Records and Lockjaw Records, that are well known for their good sense when it comes to the punk radar.



According to singer Oli, BREATHE collects social and system-critical topics, channels and breaks them down to the human feelings that are left at the end and can make you despair sometimes: "It's at least comforting and often even life-saving to know that you're not alone, that you're not the only person feeling overwhelmed by injustice, abuse of power and all the shit that happens everywhere, but that you're among like-minded people who share the same attitude and morals."



Since their formation in 2019, Melonball have been traveling quite a bit, (except during the pandemic) and have been able to establish a name for themselves in the scene. Whether at Punk Rock Camp, Punk Rock Holiday, KNRD Fest or in front of audiences at shows with A Wilhelm Scream, Punk Rock Factory or Belvedere.



After the album release party on April 1st the quintet goes directly on tour to the legendary Manchester Punk Fest where they also make stops in Saarbrücken, Antwerp, Brighton and London. In addition to numerous indoor concerts, the band will also play shows at this year's Punk Rock Holiday in Slovenia and at the warmup show for Mission Ready Festival.



Upcoming shows:

23/03/24 - Erfurt GER, with Drunktank

23/03/25 - Aachen GER, with March

23/04/01 - Nuremberg GER, "

23/04/02 - Saarbrücken GER, with Drunktank, Heathcliff

23/04/03 - Antwerp BEL, with Heathcliff

23/04/05 - Brighton UK, with Heathcliff

23/04/06 - London UK, with Heathcliff

23/04/7-9 - Manchester UK, Manchester Punk Fest

23 23/04/12 - Munich GER,

23/04/14 - Fürth GER, with Chris Magerl, The Bloodstrings

23/05/13 - Regensburg GER, Punk for Paws Fest

23/06/17 - Bad Laasphe GER, Festival

23/06/30 - Giebelstadt GER, Mission Ready Fest Warmup Show

23/08/8-11 - Tolmin SLO, Punk Rock Holiday New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nuremberg Germany's Melonball will be dropping their debut album BREATHE on March 31st via Thousand Islands Records/Lockjaw Records.Stream the latest single "Sicker" and pre-order 'Breathe' here: https://bfan.link/Melonball-SickerLineup:Oli (vocals)Basti (guitar/ backing vocals)Mally (guitar)Jens (bass)Julian (drums/backing vocals)Of the song, the band says, "Certainly the most personal song for Oli. It is about the fact that-- while for many, "family" means support and positivity-- for some, it can also be a burden that you carry with you throughout your life."Breathing is everything - life, the essence of existence and the focus on the existential. With their debut album BREATHE, Melonball hit pretty deep. Ten songs full of punch, anger, criticism, and emotion are released by the skate punk band from Nuremberg on two labels, Thousand Islands Records and Lockjaw Records, that are well known for their good sense when it comes to the punk radar.According to singer Oli, BREATHE collects social and system-critical topics, channels and breaks them down to the human feelings that are left at the end and can make you despair sometimes: "It's at least comforting and often even life-saving to know that you're not alone, that you're not the only person feeling overwhelmed by injustice, abuse of power and all the shit that happens everywhere, but that you're among like-minded people who share the same attitude and morals."Since their formation in 2019, Melonball have been traveling quite a bit, (except during the pandemic) and have been able to establish a name for themselves in the scene. Whether at Punk Rock Camp, Punk Rock Holiday, KNRD Fest or in front of audiences at shows with A Wilhelm Scream, Punk Rock Factory or Belvedere.After the album release party on April 1st the quintet goes directly on tour to the legendary Manchester Punk Fest where they also make stops in Saarbrücken, Antwerp, Brighton and London. In addition to numerous indoor concerts, the band will also play shows at this year's Punk Rock Holiday in Slovenia and at the warmup show for Mission Ready Festival.Upcoming shows:23/03/24 - Erfurt GER, with Drunktank23/03/25 - Aachen GER, with March23/04/01 - Nuremberg GER, " Breathe " Album release show with Drunktank, Heathcliff23/04/02 - Saarbrücken GER, with Drunktank, Heathcliff23/04/03 - Antwerp BEL, with Heathcliff23/04/05 - Brighton UK, with Heathcliff23/04/06 - London UK, with Heathcliff23/04/7-9 - Manchester UK, Manchester Punk Fest23 23/04/12 - Munich GER,23/04/14 - Fürth GER, with Chris Magerl, The Bloodstrings23/05/13 - Regensburg GER, Punk for Paws Fest23/06/17 - Bad Laasphe GER, Festival23/06/30 - Giebelstadt GER, Mission Ready Fest Warmup Show23/08/8-11 - Tolmin SLO, Punk Rock Holiday



