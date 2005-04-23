Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Alternative 23/02/2023

Nuremberg Germany's Melonball Releasing Debut Album 'Breathe' On March 31, 2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
293 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
194 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
121 entries in 26 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
573 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
392 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
941 entries in 28 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
191 entries in 20 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
439 entries in 25 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
560 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
196 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nuremberg Germany's Melonball will be dropping their debut album BREATHE on March 31st via Thousand Islands Records/Lockjaw Records.
Stream the latest single "Sicker" and pre-order 'Breathe' here: https://bfan.link/Melonball-Sicker

Lineup:
Oli (vocals)
Basti (guitar/ backing vocals)
Mally (guitar)
Jens (bass)
Julian (drums/backing vocals)

Of the song, the band says, "Certainly the most personal song for Oli. It is about the fact that-- while for many, "family" means support and positivity-- for some, it can also be a burden that you carry with you throughout your life."

Breathing is everything - life, the essence of existence and the focus on the existential. With their debut album BREATHE, Melonball hit pretty deep. Ten songs full of punch, anger, criticism, and emotion are released by the skate punk band from Nuremberg on two labels, Thousand Islands Records and Lockjaw Records, that are well known for their good sense when it comes to the punk radar.

According to singer Oli, BREATHE collects social and system-critical topics, channels and breaks them down to the human feelings that are left at the end and can make you despair sometimes: "It's at least comforting and often even life-saving to know that you're not alone, that you're not the only person feeling overwhelmed by injustice, abuse of power and all the shit that happens everywhere, but that you're among like-minded people who share the same attitude and morals."

Since their formation in 2019, Melonball have been traveling quite a bit, (except during the pandemic) and have been able to establish a name for themselves in the scene. Whether at Punk Rock Camp, Punk Rock Holiday, KNRD Fest or in front of audiences at shows with A Wilhelm Scream, Punk Rock Factory or Belvedere.

After the album release party on April 1st the quintet goes directly on tour to the legendary Manchester Punk Fest where they also make stops in Saarbrücken, Antwerp, Brighton and London. In addition to numerous indoor concerts, the band will also play shows at this year's Punk Rock Holiday in Slovenia and at the warmup show for Mission Ready Festival.

Upcoming shows:
23/03/24 - Erfurt GER, with Drunktank
23/03/25 - Aachen GER, with March
23/04/01 - Nuremberg GER, "Breathe" Album release show with Drunktank, Heathcliff
23/04/02 - Saarbrücken GER, with Drunktank, Heathcliff
23/04/03 - Antwerp BEL, with Heathcliff
23/04/05 - Brighton UK, with Heathcliff
23/04/06 - London UK, with Heathcliff
23/04/7-9 - Manchester UK, Manchester Punk Fest
23 23/04/12 - Munich GER,
23/04/14 - Fürth GER, with Chris Magerl, The Bloodstrings
23/05/13 - Regensburg GER, Punk for Paws Fest
23/06/17 - Bad Laasphe GER, Festival
23/06/30 - Giebelstadt GER, Mission Ready Fest Warmup Show
23/08/8-11 - Tolmin SLO, Punk Rock Holiday






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0156491 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0015275478363037 secs