Lovable Electronic Musician Super Plage Releases 'Laurence'





As the two-time GAMIQ award-winning musician Super Plage readies himself to perform at SXSW 2023, he shares his endearing new single, 'Laurence'. The record can be likened to



Super Plage shares his thoughts about the new record: "Laurence is a song for Laurence. It is a little bit punk like Laurence and a little bit melancholic like Laurence. It is also a song to party to."



Born and based in Montréal, Canada, Jules Henry, better known as the French-Canadian electro-pop musician Super Plage, has released three albums in the span of just two years, namely Super Plage I, Super Plage II, and Électro-Vacances. To top it off, he dropped a 21-track compilation titled REMIXTAPE that features remixes of Quebec musicians such as Safia Nolin, Anachnid, Les Shirley, Ariane Roy, Calamine,



[On 'NYE'] "The jumpy beats captivate the listeners while Super Plage's hypnotizing vocals layer over the electro soundscapes." - CelebMix

"[Forêt Magique] bubbles with an easy-going effervescence whilst still drawing its listeners to the dancefloor." - Notion Magazine

"The piece Pelicans deals with departures, beauty as well as expectation." - Top40-Charts.com

"Thanks to his electro-pop project Super Plage, Jules has the power to chase away the ambient greyness." - Le Devoir

[On 'Touristes (feat. Le Couleur)'] "The track piles earworm synth hooks and crisp electronic percussion atop Laurence Giroux-Do's ethereal vocals, recalling a sensual union between two lovers on the beach." - Exclaim!

"Super Plage is a wave of heat in your month of May, an electro sound with a cozy atmosphere, a sexy project overflowing with sensuality." -

ecoutedonc.ca

[On ' Super Plage II'] "Henry has an undeniable sense of groove — and humor — as he uses house and dance rhythms as an excuse to create the sweetest, most colorful pop possible." - Journal Le Devoir. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warm-hearted French-Canadian musician Super Plage released his latest single 'Laurence' on the 22nd of February via Lisbon Lux Records. The track is the fifth song to be released from his forthcoming album Magie à minuit, which will be released on the 31st of March. The single follows his recently released single 'NYE', which gained early support from KCRW's Travis Holcombe, adding to his growing list of radio support. His music has aired on NPR Music, Radio-Canada, and CISM 89,3 FM, helping him reach seven hundred thousand plays across streaming platforms. In the written medium, he has accumulated support from tastemaker publications CelebMix, Notion Magazine, Exclaim!, and Orcasound as well as French-Candian digital magazines Le Canal Auditif and Le Devoir, not to mention landing placements on Spotify editorial playlists borderless, Oracle, and Montréal Chill.As the two-time GAMIQ award-winning musician Super Plage readies himself to perform at SXSW 2023, he shares his endearing new single, 'Laurence'. The record can be likened to Empire of The Sun, Claire Laffut, and Le Couleur. Upon opening the audio love letter, listeners will discover a dreamy record that glistens with chimes and shimmers with guitar, and of course, Super Plage's optimistic charm set to danceable percussions.Super Plage shares his thoughts about the new record: "Laurence is a song for Laurence. It is a little bit punk like Laurence and a little bit melancholic like Laurence. It is also a song to party to."Born and based in Montréal, Canada, Jules Henry, better known as the French-Canadian electro-pop musician Super Plage, has released three albums in the span of just two years, namely Super Plage I, Super Plage II, and Électro-Vacances. To top it off, he dropped a 21-track compilation titled REMIXTAPE that features remixes of Quebec musicians such as Safia Nolin, Anachnid, Les Shirley, Ariane Roy, Calamine, Laura Lefebvre and others. Super Plage draws inspiration from Robert Robert, Flavien Berger, and La femme.[On 'NYE'] "The jumpy beats captivate the listeners while Super Plage's hypnotizing vocals layer over the electro soundscapes." - CelebMix"[Forêt Magique] bubbles with an easy-going effervescence whilst still drawing its listeners to the dancefloor." - Notion Magazine"The piece Pelicans deals with departures, beauty as well as expectation." - Top40-Charts.com"Thanks to his electro-pop project Super Plage, Jules has the power to chase away the ambient greyness." - Le Devoir[On 'Touristes (feat. Le Couleur)'] "The track piles earworm synth hooks and crisp electronic percussion atop Laurence Giroux-Do's ethereal vocals, recalling a sensual union between two lovers on the beach." - Exclaim!"Super Plage is a wave of heat in your month of May, an electro sound with a cozy atmosphere, a sexy project overflowing with sensuality." -ecoutedonc.ca[On ' Super Plage II'] "Henry has an undeniable sense of groove — and humor — as he uses house and dance rhythms as an excuse to create the sweetest, most colorful pop possible." - Journal Le Devoir.



