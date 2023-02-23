Jethro Tull Launch 'The Navigators,' The Second Single From 'RokFlote'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Jethro Tull recently announced the release of their 23rd studio album, 'RökFlöte', on the 21st April 2023 via InsideOutMusic. Following 2022's 'The Zealot Gene', the band's first album in two decades, Ian Anderson and the band are returning with a 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principle gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the 'RökFlöte' - rock flute - which Jethro Tull has made iconic.
Today the band are pleased to launch the second single from the album, 'The Navigators'. Appearing as a special single edit version, mixed by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), you can watch the video (created by Christian Rios) here: https://youtu.be/HUTtSU_6y1c
The lyrics for this track explored the Norse god Njord, who was the god of wealth, fertility, the sea and seafaring.
Watch the previously released video for single 'Ginnungagap' here: https://youtu.be/KoBAD-TRxYA
'RökFlöte' will be available on several different formats, including two limited deluxe formats that include bonus demo material, extensive liner notes & a blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, 5.1 surround sound, alternative stereo mixes by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), as well as a bonus track and in-depth interview with Ian Anderson. The album will also be available digitally in the spatial audio formats Dolby Atmos & Sony 360 RA. The full list of formats are below:
Take a closer look at the deluxe formats here: https://youtu.be/Eo-c325XwgA
Pre-order now here: https://jethrotullband.lnk.to/RokFlote
Ian explains the album's title & theme in more detail: "The title of this offering went through a little change or two along the way. I started with the idea of a predominantly instrumental album for rock flute - as in rock music. When the subject material of the album presented itself, I was drawn to the term Ragnarök from Norse mythology - their version of apocalyptic end times or Biblical Armageddon. The "final showdown" scenario is ubiquitous and inherent in Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, for example. Ragnarök translates as "destiny of the Gods", the rök part meaning destiny, course, direction. With umlaut firmly in place, courtesy of the Germanic origins of Old Norse, Flute became Flöte in keeping with the spelling. With me so far? I just can't miss the glorious opportunity for a good and legitimate umlaut."
Jethro Tull continue live dates this year, with shows in mainland Europe, as well as a newly announced headline date in London on the 23rd May to celebrate the new album release. They will also return to North America
later this year, with the first show in Wolf Trap confirmed and more to be announced in the coming weeks. Find the full list of shows here: https://jethrotull.com/tour-dates/
'The Zealot Gene', released in January 2022, was Jethro Tull's 22nd studio album and it garnered critical acclaim across the board. Reaching #9 in the UK album charts, a feat the band hadn't reached since 1972, it also debuted at #4 in Germany, #3 in Switzerland, #5 in Austria, #8 in Finland, as well as top 10 in the US Album Charts, Current Album Charts and Rock Album Charts.
With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 60 million, Jethro Tull are one of the most successful rock bands of all-time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today. Led by Ian Anderson, Tull still continue to tour throughout the world, entertaining audiences of all ages.
