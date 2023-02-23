BirdFest Music Festival Returns On May 5-6 In Pinewood, SC





BirdFest has brought music lovers and folks together for many years to enjoy an unforgettable weekend of good times and great music. Attendees can come to BirdFest knowing that the festival directly improves the quality of life for our community by supporting the youth conservation education programs of the South Carolina Waterfowl Association. The last time family and friends gathered for BirdFest was in 2019. In 2023, BirdFest will continue featuring a family atmosphere accompanied by live music, outdoor activities for both adults and youth, and a new venue, the SCWA Wildlife Education Center.



"BirdFest is where wonderful people gather to hear great bluegrass music in the beauty of nature, while also supporting the development of the next generation of natural resource conservationists," shared David Wielicki, SCWA CEO.



Barrett Smith, the original BirdFest director and organizer since the festival began in 2016, shared, "We couldn't be more excited about bringing BirdFest back in May of 2023. We're expecting a weekend that has all of the same magic of our old festival, plus some new features that should make it bigger and better than ever. Our new venue, The South Carolina Waterfowl Association's Wildlife Education Center, is a beautiful setting full of new family-friendly activities. We're thrilled to welcome Steep Canyon Rangers as our host band on both Friday and Saturday nights."

