Mocha Frappa Frithie Frothy Frozen Country & Western Blend - Jeremy Stolle Brews Up His Single, I've Been To Every Starbucks





This week's album entry in the BobbyFiles is actually a quick look at a quick single by PHANTOM OF THE OPERA veteran Jeremy Stolle, who brought some spoof lyrics, his liquid baritone voice dressed in his best-countrified accent, and a foot-stompin' send-up of Johnny Cash's classic I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE (Man). The tune has not been monkeyed with but Stolle's hilarious lyrics detailing the caffeine ups and crash downs of a coffee-addicted New York actor who must have his StarBys is as relatable as it is funny, and in this actor/addict's hands, the song is now I'VE BEEN TO EVERY STARBUCKS (A Medium Roast Blend of Coffee and Johnny Cash). This re-do of the C&W classic was made possible by Long Island Dentist/Concert Producer Dr. Louis Pannullo (??). No, you read that right, my angels... a Dentist and a concert Producer, Pannullo heard Stolle's performance of this novelty number and brought it to Cove City



Performance-wise, Stolle begins the cut with a quick, humorous monologue about his addiction to the black nectar of life and the proliferation of Starbucks shops across the face of NYC. Stolle's countrified delivery is spot-on in accent and kinda cheeky-sexy in his deep speaking voice. Taking aim at his overspending mania for a cup-o-joe and the corporate overgrowth of corporate coffee, the whole tale becomes his story of being a hard-working New York actor who just wants the indecisive family in front of him to make their darn order! Jeremy has composed his own lyrics very cleverly, keeping the rhythm of the original song while fitting in just about every flavor, order, and additional pump that Starbys offers. It's really a masterful spoof on the order of Allan Sherman with rich, fast-paced jokes one must play more than once to really appreciate. And speaking of rich, Stolle's voice and sexy accent choice put this one over with solid technique and musicality. IMO, my rainbow readers, if Starbucks has any brains in the board room, they will snatch this one up, pay Jeremy & Co. a lot of money, and play this song on a loop in all their shops from coast to coast and anywhere else folks sip a mocha and speak English. I'VE BEEN TO EVERY STARBUCKS (A Medium Roast Blend of Coffee and Johnny Cash) is fun, funny, and danceable and get's Bobby's full... New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Heigh Ho, dear lovely rainbow tribe, welcome back to Bobby's CD sandbox where we offer our broken-down breakdowns of new music releases. So, strap in and get ready, as Bobby goes on the record ABOUT the record.This week's album entry in the BobbyFiles is actually a quick look at a quick single by PHANTOM OF THE OPERA veteran Jeremy Stolle, who brought some spoof lyrics, his liquid baritone voice dressed in his best-countrified accent, and a foot-stompin' send-up of Johnny Cash's classic I'VE BEEN EVERYWHERE (Man). The tune has not been monkeyed with but Stolle's hilarious lyrics detailing the caffeine ups and crash downs of a coffee-addicted New York actor who must have his StarBys is as relatable as it is funny, and in this actor/addict's hands, the song is now I'VE BEEN TO EVERY STARBUCKS (A Medium Roast Blend of Coffee and Johnny Cash). This re-do of the C&W classic was made possible by Long Island Dentist/Concert Producer Dr. Louis Pannullo (??). No, you read that right, my angels... a Dentist and a concert Producer, Pannullo heard Stolle's performance of this novelty number and brought it to Cove City Sounds and Richie Cannata, who put together the producing package that gave this number the polish it would need to hit the streams and, hopefully, be a hit. This marks Stolle's 10th project with dentist/concert producer Dr. Pannullo, so, clearly, these two know how to work together, and, with Cannata's expertise, they have made a solid song.Performance-wise, Stolle begins the cut with a quick, humorous monologue about his addiction to the black nectar of life and the proliferation of Starbucks shops across the face of NYC. Stolle's countrified delivery is spot-on in accent and kinda cheeky-sexy in his deep speaking voice. Taking aim at his overspending mania for a cup-o-joe and the corporate overgrowth of corporate coffee, the whole tale becomes his story of being a hard-working New York actor who just wants the indecisive family in front of him to make their darn order! Jeremy has composed his own lyrics very cleverly, keeping the rhythm of the original song while fitting in just about every flavor, order, and additional pump that Starbys offers. It's really a masterful spoof on the order of Allan Sherman with rich, fast-paced jokes one must play more than once to really appreciate. And speaking of rich, Stolle's voice and sexy accent choice put this one over with solid technique and musicality. IMO, my rainbow readers, if Starbucks has any brains in the board room, they will snatch this one up, pay Jeremy & Co. a lot of money, and play this song on a loop in all their shops from coast to coast and anywhere else folks sip a mocha and speak English. I'VE BEEN TO EVERY STARBUCKS (A Medium Roast Blend of Coffee and Johnny Cash) is fun, funny, and danceable and get's Bobby's full...



