IMGN And Warner Music Group Bring Three Days Of Music And Sensory Experiences To SXSW





Daytime at So Satisfying House will provide fans with an in-person audio, visual, and tactile adventure inspired by IMGN's award-winning So Satisfying social account. The house will feature multiple activations, including:



The Sensory Room:

Sink into an audiovisual dreamspace designed to create an oasis in the middle of the hustle of SXSW and augmented with custom interactive wall installations and audiovisual tools.

ASMR Spa:

Immerse yourself in Austin's first ASMR So Satisfying Spa in which entrants will be pampered with unique ASMR services and stations to descend deeper and deeper into relaxation.

Smell-O-Vision:

Let your nose take over. Have you ever thought about how the internet smells? The Smell-O-Vision Smell bar will showcase viral videos alongside perfumes that emulate the essence of the video.



Once the sun sets, So Satisfying House will turn your ears on at the liveliest party downtown. Each night, the house will focus on a different type of music - country, alternative, and global - and will feature an incredible lineup of Warner



For VIPs, the House will feature an exclusive hospitality experience to enjoy premium activations and networking opportunities.



"We are really thrilled to be bringing So Satisfying to SXSW," said Noah Mallin, Chief Strategy Officer at IMGN. "We are excited to transform our award-winning So Satisfying signature brain tingling social content into a multi-sensory experience in Austin. Bridging the digital and physical worlds is the next frontier for entertainment and technology."



Admission to So Satisfying House is 21+. The daytime activation opens at 12pm CT and is free for both SXSW attendees and Austin locals to experience. Nighttime performances are also free and begin at 7pm CT, but restricted to SXSW badge holders. Austin locals can swing by the stand-by line which will have limited first-come-first-served access.



