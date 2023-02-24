St. Jude Cancer Survivor Addie Pratt Takes The Historic Ryman Stage To Premiere Debut Single "The Woman That I Am"





Joined by Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood of multi-Platinum trio

"'The Woman that I Am' is about how life's trials made me who I am today," shares Pratt. "I had leukemia in high school and that was a life shaping experience. St. Jude saved my life and I now feel stronger and more determined than ever to graduate college and pursue my dream of making music. I hope this song will inspire anyone going through dark moments in life to have hope. I am so grateful to Nathan, Charles, Dave,



Last fall, Pratt attended the third annual St. Jude Presents: Curated, a live auction fundraiser at Kelley's home. Moved by her performance of "Slow Dancin'" and the

"I was blown away by Addie the second we met. I think she is such a bright talent and has such a great story of resilience and determination," shared Kelley. "I'm thrilled we could be a part of her journey here in Nashville and I can't wait to see how her career takes off."





Join the St. Jude community of music industry supporters and become a Partner in Hope at musicgives.org.



Hailing from Corinth, Miss., Addie Pratt is a senior at the University of Mississippi, has been singing since the age of three and writing since the age of 11, with a passion for country music. In February of 2016, Pratt was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia while she was a freshman in high school. She spent six months in treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital without coming home. Her experience at St. Jude inspired her to speak and sing for the hospital, which led to her being featured on Brad Paisley's ABC special and his song "Alive Right Now" in 2019. Pratt is extremely proud of "The Woman That I Am," the song she wrote with Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Nathan Chapman and she hopes that it inspires listeners to have hope even in their darkest moments. Pratt is a member of Tri Delta sorority and she continues to advocate for St. Jude kids. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Bobby Bones' star-studded sixth annual Million Dollar Show benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital featured a special guest: St. Jude cancer survivor and singer-songwriter Addie Pratt. Bones invited Pratt onto the coveted stage of the historic Ryman Auditorium for a surprise performance of her debut single "The Woman That I Am.''Joined by Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood of multi-Platinum trio Lady A and award-winning producer Nathan Chapman, Pratt belted her empowering anthem to a sold-out crowd where she received a standing ovation alongside her co-writers. The track is inspired by Pratt's triumphant journey with cancer and an ode to the strength she has embodied ever since."'The Woman that I Am' is about how life's trials made me who I am today," shares Pratt. "I had leukemia in high school and that was a life shaping experience. St. Jude saved my life and I now feel stronger and more determined than ever to graduate college and pursue my dream of making music. I hope this song will inspire anyone going through dark moments in life to have hope. I am so grateful to Nathan, Charles, Dave, Bobby and St. Jude for this opportunity."Last fall, Pratt attended the third annual St. Jude Presents: Curated, a live auction fundraiser at Kelley's home. Moved by her performance of "Slow Dancin'" and the Lady A hit "American Honey," Chapman offered to produce a song for Pratt if 15 guests would donate $2,500 each to St. Jude. The donations poured in and Chapman stayed true to his word, producing Pratt's single."I was blown away by Addie the second we met. I think she is such a bright talent and has such a great story of resilience and determination," shared Kelley. "I'm thrilled we could be a part of her journey here in Nashville and I can't wait to see how her career takes off." Bobby Bones and The Bobby Bones Show have together raised more than $22 million dollars for St. Jude since 2014. The Million Dollar Show, an event that amplifies the country music industry's support for St. Jude, has featured stars including Parker McCollum, Deana Carter, Randy Houser, The Wreckers, and special guests Jake Owen, Dierks Bentley as well as Kelley and Haywood. During Tuesday's event, country superstar Owen alongside Pratt, presented Bones with an award recognizing his support of St. Jude.Join the St. Jude community of music industry supporters and become a Partner in Hope at musicgives.org.Hailing from Corinth, Miss., Addie Pratt is a senior at the University of Mississippi, has been singing since the age of three and writing since the age of 11, with a passion for country music. In February of 2016, Pratt was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia while she was a freshman in high school. She spent six months in treatment at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital without coming home. Her experience at St. Jude inspired her to speak and sing for the hospital, which led to her being featured on Brad Paisley's ABC special and his song "Alive Right Now" in 2019. Pratt is extremely proud of "The Woman That I Am," the song she wrote with Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Nathan Chapman and she hopes that it inspires listeners to have hope even in their darkest moments. Pratt is a member of Tri Delta sorority and she continues to advocate for St. Jude kids.



