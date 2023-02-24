Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Metal / Hard Rock 24/02/2023

Irish Prog Ensemble M-Opus To Release New Concept Album "At The Mercy Of Manannan"

Irish Prog Ensemble M-Opus To Release New Concept Album "At The Mercy Of Manannan"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) M-Opus are a 4-piece prog rock band from Ireland, with an unusual twist. Fronted by TV/Film composer Jonathan Casey (David Cross Band), the group releases concept albums from specific years in music history, creating an imagined, stylistic discography. They have released a 1975 album, a 1978 album and next, they unveil their 1972 album, "At The Mercy Of Manannán."

The album follows a crew of mariners, who set sail on a hazardous mission and encounter ancient Celtic gods on their journey. In Irish mythology, Manannán was a King Of The Otherworld and sea god. "At The Mercy Of Manannán" was written and recorded during lockdown and served as an imagined adventure for lyricist Casey; an escape inside. One song, "Na Brúidaí," is entirely in the Irish language of Gaeilge.

Says Jonathan, "It was an unusual process for me. I was introduced to the guitarist PJ just before COVID, but it was an online introduction, so we didn't actually get to meet in person for a very long time. While isolated in lockdown, we wrote most of the album, together but apart, emailing each other files. At one point, Mark caught COVID and he had to be isolated from his family. So, he took shelter in his studio and recorded the drums on the album right then and there!"

M-Opus are Mark Grist (drums), PJ O'Connell (guitars), Colin Sullivan (guitars) and Jonathan Casey (Vocals, Keys, Bass). James Dunne has just joined the band on bass, so the ensemble will get to perform live very soon.

In support of their new release, the band has completed a video for "Valley Of Elah." They are currently rehearsing for M-Opus gigs and Jonathan is also rehearsing with David Cross to perform "Larks Tongues In Aspic" live this year. He is on guitar and vocal duties in the David Cross band.

Here's what the press has said about M-Opus:

"M-Opus is at the top of their game here... a real tour-de-force. An avalanche of creativity... a pinnacle achievement, an album to be savoured." - Rocking Charts
"'Origins' is quite breathtaking and the more I listen to it the more remarkable it becomes." - Sea of Tranquility
"A stunning collection of songs.... Simply unforgettable." - Progarchy
"Elegant and emotional...sublime in its execution" - Uber Rock
"Brilliantly constructed" - Top40-Charts
"Their last album was in my top ten of the year.... and the music is magnificent again." - Proggen
"Wow. Just Wow... deserves to stand shoulder to shoulder with the best." - Dancing About Architecture

M-Opus "At The Mercy Of Manannán" Release date Monday 3rd April.
https://burningshed.com/
https://m-opus.bandcamp.com/

m-opus.com
https://m-opus.bandcamp.com/releases
https://www.facebook.com/mopusbandonline
https://twitter.com/mopusonline






