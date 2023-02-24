|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Jenna DeVries And Adam Mac Release Queer Country Cover Of 'Unholy'
Hot Songs Around The World
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
145 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
175 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
307 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
212 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
594 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
408 entries in 19 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
210 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
455 entries in 25 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
570 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
207 entries in 18 charts
Most read news of the week
Californian Singer/Songwriter Elena Shelton Took A Decade To Release This Self Titled Beauty And It's Well Worth The Wait!
New Jersey's Public Serpents (Fronted By Skwert/ Drummer Of The Seminal Squat Punk Band Choking Victim) Release "When Pigs Lie" Single + Video
Rusty Gear Presents New Valentine Themed Music Video "He Loves Me" Featuring Nashville Vocalist Elle Rose
Blue Note Records Releases Transmissions From Total Refreshment Centre Eclectic New Compilation From London's Vibrant Jazz Scene
After A 38-Year Hiatus, Liverpool Indie Rock Outfit The Room Release Invigorating 'Restless Fate' LP