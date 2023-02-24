The Moss Announces Co-Headline Tour With Almost Monday



# = w/ almost monday. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Moss has quickly earned a rapturous fanbase with their euphoric live show and the recent release of their Insomnia EP on S-Curve / Hollywood Records. Earning acclaim from Under The Radar, The Alternative, LADYGUNN, Earmilk, Atwood, Ones To Watch and much more, the band just wrapped up a nearly sold out western U.S. headline tour.Today, they have announced a co-headlining tour with almost monday which will kick off March 20.Hailed for bringing their youthful exuberance and alternative-rock swagger to the studio and the stage, EP title track " Insomnia " has become a breakout single for the band following major support from key Alternative radio outlets which has led to their first Alternative radio chart debut.The song has just cracked the Alternative Radio Top 20 at #18 with over 7M streams and has landed on many new playlists including Spotify (ALT NOW), Apple (ALT CTRL) + Amazon Music (Alternative Hits). "Insomnia is a bittersweet song about passing the point in a relationship where you can't sleep at night when you are away from them," says frontman Tyke James.Originating on the shores of Oahu as teenage buddies, Tyke James (vocals/guitar) and Addison Sharp (guitar) traded in beaches for the Great Salt Lake joining forces with Willie Fowler (drums) Caiden Jackson (bass) to form The Moss.The band's blazing success has landed them on a number of festivals this past year including Life Is Beautiful and The Festival at Sandpoint as well as landing on Pandora's Artists to Watch in 2023. Their unique blend of indie surf-pop, grunge-rock and '60s-blues quickly caught on as the band actively curated a community of inclusivity and environmentalism.No matter how listeners choose to interact with The Moss's music, the band just hopes they feel something. It's that kinetic relationship between band and audience that makes their live performances - including a pitch-perfect recent set for Audiotree - so compelling. "No matter what we do, we want to make sure the songs are fun to play live," says Fowler. "We pride ourselves on being a band people want to see live."North American Tour Dates - Tickets3/4: Aspen, CO @ Bud Light Hi Fi Concert Series w/ Mt. Joy3/20: Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues #3/22: New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues #3/23: Memphis, TN @ Growlers #3/24: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) #5/12-5/14: Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party5/24: Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right (early show)# = w/ almost monday.



