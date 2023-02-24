Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
24/02/2023

Rihanna To Perform 'Lift Me Up' At The Oscars; The Oscars Will Be On Sunday, March 12, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Music superstar Rihanna will perform the Oscar-nominated song "Lift Me Up" from "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 95th Oscars®, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced today.

Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 95th Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

"Lift Me Up," with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for Original Song. It is Rihanna's first Oscar nomination.

A nine-time GRAMMY Award winner, Rihanna has eight multiplatinum albums and 14 singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show in the coming weeks.

The 95th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film.
In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.






