|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Rihanna To Perform 'Lift Me Up' At The Oscars; The Oscars Will Be On Sunday, March 12, 2023
Hot Songs Around The World
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
294 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
195 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
122 entries in 26 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
574 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
393 entries in 19 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
942 entries in 28 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
192 entries in 20 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
440 entries in 25 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
560 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
197 entries in 18 charts
Most read news of the week
Californian Singer/Songwriter Elena Shelton Took A Decade To Release This Self Titled Beauty And It's Well Worth The Wait!
New Jersey's Public Serpents (Fronted By Skwert/ Drummer Of The Seminal Squat Punk Band Choking Victim) Release "When Pigs Lie" Single + Video
Rusty Gear Presents New Valentine Themed Music Video "He Loves Me" Featuring Nashville Vocalist Elle Rose
Blue Note Records Releases Transmissions From Total Refreshment Centre Eclectic New Compilation From London's Vibrant Jazz Scene
After A 38-Year Hiatus, Liverpool Indie Rock Outfit The Room Release Invigorating 'Restless Fate' LP