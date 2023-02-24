Nemahsis Unveils New Single "I Wanna Be Your Right Hand"



A welcomed shift in sound for the Canadian, "i wanna be your right hand" embodies Nemah's emotions towards love and affection. When speaking about her new single, Nemah says, "i feel small in a relationship if i'm not put to use. i need you to need me. if i'm not helping cross off your to-do list then how am i a priority? acts of service is the only way i can gauge my own self value. it's consuming, but it also happens to be my own love language. i scratch your back, you scratch mine."



Accompanied by a music video directed by Norman Wong & Amy Gardener, the visuals for "i wanna be your right hand" stars Nemah as she expresses one of the many different love languages - the act of service - through a high-spirited dance routine. Nemah's new single follows her previous offering, "criminal", which she debuted on global platform COLORS last year.



Currently on her debut North American tour, Nemah has already performed to a sold-out crowd in Toronto and will perform at Brooklyn's Ascension Episcopal Church tonight before rounding off her tour at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Temple in Los Angeles next weekend.



Exploring a fresh sound on this release, "i wanna be your right hand" showcases Nemah's creativity as an artist.



Nemahsis Upcoming Tour Dates 2023:



Saturday 25th February - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Temple - Los Angeles, California New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging Palestinian-Canadian artist Nemahsis shares her brand new single, "i wanna be your right hand".A welcomed shift in sound for the Canadian, "i wanna be your right hand" embodies Nemah's emotions towards love and affection. When speaking about her new single, Nemah says, "i feel small in a relationship if i'm not put to use. i need you to need me. if i'm not helping cross off your to-do list then how am i a priority? acts of service is the only way i can gauge my own self value. it's consuming, but it also happens to be my own love language. i scratch your back, you scratch mine."Accompanied by a music video directed by Norman Wong & Amy Gardener, the visuals for "i wanna be your right hand" stars Nemah as she expresses one of the many different love languages - the act of service - through a high-spirited dance routine. Nemah's new single follows her previous offering, "criminal", which she debuted on global platform COLORS last year.Currently on her debut North American tour, Nemah has already performed to a sold-out crowd in Toronto and will perform at Brooklyn's Ascension Episcopal Church tonight before rounding off her tour at The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Temple in Los Angeles next weekend.Exploring a fresh sound on this release, "i wanna be your right hand" showcases Nemah's creativity as an artist.Nemahsis Upcoming Tour Dates 2023: Thursday 23rd February - Ascension Episcopal Church - Brooklyn, New YorkSaturday 25th February - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Temple - Los Angeles, California



