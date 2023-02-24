|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Nemahsis Unveils New Single "I Wanna Be Your Right Hand"
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
200 entries in 24 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
129 entries in 26 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
580 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
298 entries in 23 charts
Calm Down
Rema
399 entries in 19 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
197 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
445 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
945 entries in 28 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
562 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
199 entries in 18 charts
Most read news of the week
Californian Singer/Songwriter Elena Shelton Took A Decade To Release This Self Titled Beauty And It's Well Worth The Wait!
New Jersey's Public Serpents (Fronted By Skwert/ Drummer Of The Seminal Squat Punk Band Choking Victim) Release "When Pigs Lie" Single + Video
Rusty Gear Presents New Valentine Themed Music Video "He Loves Me" Featuring Nashville Vocalist Elle Rose
Blue Note Records Releases Transmissions From Total Refreshment Centre Eclectic New Compilation From London's Vibrant Jazz Scene
After A 38-Year Hiatus, Liverpool Indie Rock Outfit The Room Release Invigorating 'Restless Fate' LP