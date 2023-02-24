Brian Dunne Shares New Single "It's A Miracle" From Forthcoming Album Loser On The Ropes Out April 14, 2023



"It's my belief that, gun to head, everyone kind of feels like a loser," says Dunne. "I don't know why. But give a very successful soul a few drinks and some bad news, and they'll tell you why they're a fraud or a fuck up or a failure. I'm no different. Maybe it's growing up with the internet or social media, or maybe it's just high standards, or maybe we are total losers - totally possible! Either way, it's no way to go around living your life."



He continues, "I wanted this song to be about shame and failure, and a real honest picture of what people feel ashamed of. And maybe it's a song to my friends to not be so hard on themselves. But it's also about how, basically, if you don't have blood on your hands in this day and age, you're at least doing better than all the people who are destroying the world, so maybe give yourself some credit for that, because those people do not lose any sleep at night. Fuckers."



Recorded in Athens, GA, with producer Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, Of Montreal), Loser On The Ropes explores defeat and denial, fortune and faith, shame and redemption, all set against the backdrop of a world run by blowhards and bullshitters who manage to perpetually skate by without cost or consequence. The songs are lean and gritty, cutting straight to the heart of things with Dunne's raw, understated poeticism, but rather than getting lost in the darkness of it all, Loser On The Ropes emerges as something much more resilient and exhilarating. "It's A Miracle" follows Dunne's previous singles "Bad Luck," which Atwood Magazine called "a liberating and lively rock anthem," and "Sometime After This," praised by Pitchfork, BrooklynVegan,



Operating with a DIY-ethos, Dunne has released a trio of widely respected albums, shared bills with everyone from

Brian Dunne will hit the road this spring in support of Loser On The Ropes. Find a full list of tour dates below.



Brian Dunne 2023 Tour Dates:

April 14 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

April 15 - Northampton, MA @ Parlor Room

April 22 - Exeter, NH @ Word Barn

April 23 - Boston, MA @ Passim

May 4 - Lake Orion, MI @ 20 Front St

May 5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

May 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Back Room

May 7 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

May 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy

May 12 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Transparent Clinch

May 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Evening Muse

May 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

May 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Wiley's

May 21 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic

May 24 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java



Loser On The Ropes Tracklist:

1. Loser On The Ropes

2. Stand Clear Of The Closing Doors

3. Rockaway

4. It's A Miracle

5. The Kids Are All Grown

6. Sometime After This

7. Optimist

8. Thinking Of A Place

9. Call It A Weakness

10. Bad Luck

