Brian Dunne Shares New Single "It's A Miracle" From Forthcoming Album Loser On The Ropes Out April 14, 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, Brian Dunne shares his new single "It's A Miracle," off his upcoming album Loser On The Ropes, which releases April 14 via Kill Rock Stars. A song urging us to cut ourselves a little more slack, "It's A Miracle" is accompanied by a Jell-O-forward music video set at a self-help group meeting led by a wildly unqualified Dunne, which quickly devolves as the student becomes the teacher.
"It's my belief that, gun to head, everyone kind of feels like a loser," says Dunne. "I don't know why. But give a very successful soul a few drinks and some bad news, and they'll tell you why they're a fraud or a fuck up or a failure. I'm no different. Maybe it's growing up with the internet or social media, or maybe it's just high standards, or maybe we are total losers - totally possible! Either way, it's no way to go around living your life."
He continues, "I wanted this song to be about shame and failure, and a real honest picture of what people feel ashamed of. And maybe it's a song to my friends to not be so hard on themselves. But it's also about how, basically, if you don't have blood on your hands in this day and age, you're at least doing better than all the people who are destroying the world, so maybe give yourself some credit for that, because those people do not lose any sleep at night. Fuckers."
Recorded in Athens, GA, with producer Drew Vandenberg (Faye Webster, Of Montreal), Loser On The Ropes explores defeat and denial, fortune and faith, shame and redemption, all set against the backdrop of a world run by blowhards and bullshitters who manage to perpetually skate by without cost or consequence. The songs are lean and gritty, cutting straight to the heart of things with Dunne's raw, understated poeticism, but rather than getting lost in the darkness of it all, Loser On The Ropes emerges as something much more resilient and exhilarating. "It's A Miracle" follows Dunne's previous singles "Bad Luck," which Atwood Magazine called "a liberating and lively rock anthem," and "Sometime After This," praised by Pitchfork, BrooklynVegan, Music
Connection and more.
Operating with a DIY-ethos, Dunne has released a trio of widely respected albums, shared bills with everyone from Cat Power
to Caroline Rose, and in 2021 landed an unexpected hit in the Netherlands when his standalone single "New Tattoo
" reached #2 on the Spotify Viral 50 and led to him performing to an audience of 17,000 at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome. In 2022, Dunne launched the indie-folk-rock group Fantastic Cat with fellow singer/songwriters Anthony D'Amato, Don DiLego and Mike Montali, releasing their celebrated debut album The Very Best Of Fantastic Cat to widespread acclaim and a performance on CBS This Morning.
Brian Dunne will hit the road this spring in support of Loser On The Ropes. Find a full list of tour dates below.
Brian Dunne 2023 Tour Dates:
April 14 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
April 15 - Northampton, MA @ Parlor Room
April 22 - Exeter, NH @ Word Barn
April 23 - Boston, MA @ Passim
May 4 - Lake Orion, MI @ 20 Front St
May 5 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
May 6 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo Back Room
May 7 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
May 10 - Philadelphia, PA @ MilkBoy
May 12 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Transparent Clinch
May 17 - Charlotte, NC @ Evening Muse
May 18 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement
May 20 - Clearwater, FL @ Wiley's
May 21 - Decatur, GA @ Eddie's Attic
May 24 - Vienna, VA @ Jammin Java
Loser On The Ropes Tracklist:
1. Loser On The Ropes
2. Stand Clear Of The Closing Doors
3. Rockaway
4. It's A Miracle
5. The Kids Are All Grown
6. Sometime After This
7. Optimist
8. Thinking Of A Place
9. Call It A Weakness
10. Bad Luck
11. Something To Live For