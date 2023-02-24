'We Bridge' Music Festival And Expo Announces Monsta X As A Headliner In Vegas On April 21, 2023





Recognized as one of the leading third generation K-pop male groups, MONSTA X has carefully curated a discography of hard-hitting singles and albums and attracted a massive number of fans worldwide. The Korean group is known for viral tracks such as "Beautiful Liar," "Play It Cool" with Steve Aoki, "Crescendo," and, most recently, "Deny" which catapulted onto the Billboard Hot Trending Songs list. Their latest EP, "REASON," released just last month in January, 2023, saw all six songs reach the top ten on the Billboard charts as well. The award-winning group has performed in several festivals and international concerts across Europe, Asia, South & North America; with Las



"We are really excited to be part of We Bridge



We Bridge is presented by premier global entertainment company Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) with the support of MGM Resorts International; the same group who helped turn the Las



"We are so pleased to team up with We Bridge



Meta Prosper was launched to drive visibility around the diversity of our community's voices to build social equity, influence, and economic opportunity. Prosper is Meta's commitment to the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community. What started as an idea grew into a movement - fueled by the intent of giving voice to the array of diverse stories. We are here to create a place where our community has the space and the power of self-determination. For more information, visit Facebook: Prosper With Us.



"This is an exciting time to welcome MONSTA X and Jessi and their fans to Las Vegas. We can't wait to welcome them to the We Bridge



The GRAMMY Museum will have its own stage over the three days on the expo floor consisting of special performances and panels with the music festival acts as well as Asian thought leaders, and is open to all attendees. Hi-touch events with the artists will follow each panel, and are accessible to all ticket holders of qualifying tiers. We Bridge is partnering with culture curators and creators who will showcase some of Asia and Asian America's finest visual artists and their work.



Projected to be one of the largest West x East Asian-centric events of the year, more information including additional talent lineups, ticket sales, and program details will be announced soon. For up-to-date news follow @webridgeexpo on Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #webridgelv and #nownewnext. For more information on We Bridge Expo, please visit webridgeexpo.com. LOS ANGELES (Top40 Charts) We Bridge, the inaugural three-day cultural expo and two-day music festival in Las Vegas to celebrate Asian entertainment and culture, has announced renowned K-pop sensation MONSTA X to headline and award-winning soloist Jessi to perform on the weekend of April 21-23. These line-up additions are set to appear alongside ENHYPEN and will be joined by KANG DANIEL, VIVIZ, Dreamcatcher, CIX, ONEUS, fromis_9, and BE'O.Recognized as one of the leading third generation K-pop male groups, MONSTA X has carefully curated a discography of hard-hitting singles and albums and attracted a massive number of fans worldwide. The Korean group is known for viral tracks such as "Beautiful Liar," "Play It Cool" with Steve Aoki, "Crescendo," and, most recently, "Deny" which catapulted onto the Billboard Hot Trending Songs list. Their latest EP, "REASON," released just last month in January, 2023, saw all six songs reach the top ten on the Billboard charts as well. The award-winning group has performed in several festivals and international concerts across Europe, Asia, South & North America; with Las Vegas coming up next in 2023. As well as being the only band from Korea to release two albums entirely in English, their hit songs, "WHO DO U LOVE?", " One Day " and "YOU CAN'T HOLD MY HEART" made MONSTA X the only K-pop band besides BTS to have three or more Top 40 U.S. pop singles."We are really excited to be part of We Bridge Music Festival and Expo and bring our show to Las Vegas for all the fans! We will be there on April 21 and can't wait for you all there," said MONSTA XWe Bridge is presented by premier global entertainment company Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) with the support of MGM Resorts International; the same group who helped turn the Las Vegas Strip purple in April 2022 for megastar group BTS, who performed four sold-out nights of their 'Permission To Dance On Stage' tour at Allegiant Stadium. With the explosion of Asian influence on mainstream pop culture around the world and its tremendous impacts across music, film, art, and fashion, We Bridge's mission is to connect these various creative expressions within one experience and celebrate the Asian artists and cultures that are fueling them. The result is a multi-sensory, live event that immerses attendees into a curated world that bridges what is now, new, and next in Asian music, media, art, and fashion."We are so pleased to team up with We Bridge Music Festival and Expo as a sponsor," said Eric Toda, Founder of Meta Prosper & Global Head of Social Marketing at Meta. "It was important to us to get involved with this diverse showcase of Asian-American and Asian communities coming together to celebrate their collective cultures in one of the most exciting entertainment capitals in the world, Las Vegas."Meta Prosper was launched to drive visibility around the diversity of our community's voices to build social equity, influence, and economic opportunity. Prosper is Meta's commitment to the Asian Pacific Islander (API) community. What started as an idea grew into a movement - fueled by the intent of giving voice to the array of diverse stories. We are here to create a place where our community has the space and the power of self-determination. For more information, visit Facebook: Prosper With Us."This is an exciting time to welcome MONSTA X and Jessi and their fans to Las Vegas. We can't wait to welcome them to the We Bridge Music Festival and Expo," said Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment. "They will be participating in the hi-touch event for the Expo at Mandalay Convention Center on April 21 and performing on that same day at the music festival at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Check our website and social media for more up-to-date information. We are very grateful to have Meta Prosper participating with us this year. Working with a leader of the community such as Eric and seeing what he has done with the platform is exactly what our mission is all about."The GRAMMY Museum will have its own stage over the three days on the expo floor consisting of special performances and panels with the music festival acts as well as Asian thought leaders, and is open to all attendees. Hi-touch events with the artists will follow each panel, and are accessible to all ticket holders of qualifying tiers. We Bridge is partnering with culture curators and creators who will showcase some of Asia and Asian America's finest visual artists and their work.Projected to be one of the largest West x East Asian-centric events of the year, more information including additional talent lineups, ticket sales, and program details will be announced soon. For up-to-date news follow @webridgeexpo on Twitter and Instagram and join the conversation using #webridgelv and #nownewnext. For more information on We Bridge Expo, please visit webridgeexpo.com.



