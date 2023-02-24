Check Out The Lonely One's New Single "Gucci Bags"!





"When you get your heart broke, you can either swan dive into an ocean of alcohol and drugs, or you can write a damn Rock N Roll song with the boys. I've tried my hand at both and Gucci Bags is what we made out of it," says Marty McCoy.



The Lonely Ones Tour Dates:

2/25 Saginaw, MI @ The Vault

3/17 St. Paul, MN @ North Star Bar

3/18 Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar

3/21 Topeka, KS @Boobie Trap Bar

3/22 St. Joseph, MO @Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall

3/23 LaCrosse, WI @ Cavalier Theater

3/24 Janesville, WI @ The Back Bar

5/25 West Chicago, IL @ The WC Social Club

5/26 Elkhorn, WI @

5/28 Madison, WI @ Bratfest

6/8 Unity, WI @ Monster Hall

6/10 Palatine, IL @ Nellie's

7/12 Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest

7/14 Rockford, IL @ Whiskeys Roadhouse

7/22 Springville, IN @ Lawrence County Rec. Park with Blacktop Mojo

8/12 Elkhart, IN @ Bardo's Lakeside Lounge



VIP Upgrades are available for select shows:

Head over to https://www.national-acts.com/thelonelyones to pick yours up today!



Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece, vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. The group features Marty McCoy on guitar / vocals, Tommy Johnson on drums, Jymmy Tolland on guitar / vocals and Tru Roberts on bass / vocals. Being no strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones consist of former members of Bobaflex. Together, they knew what they wanted and knew how to get it; by combining their knowledge and experiences to achieve a common goal. With determined perseverance and an energized drive to triumph, they were ready to release their first two singles independently in March of 2020; with the titles "Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One."



A few months after their initial introduction to the world of rock, the band decided to take a major leap of faith and release their re-imagined version of Queen's classic song "Flash." There's always the risk of scrutiny and criticism when it comes to covering classic songs, especially ones that are still regarded with high praise from the still thriving fan base, but the band was confident their rendition would not only honor the original but also garner renewed attention for the hit theme. Any doubts were squashed when the song and video were met with rave reviews, including those of Brian May from



Brian May was quoted as saying, "What a fantastic cover! I didn't realize they were going to go into The Hero and the whole reprise ... magnificent!"



Sam J Jones adds, "This is one of the best covers I have ever heard and seen. What a gifted group - The Lonely Ones are for every one of us, from the 1980's to right now!"



Humbled by the response from fans, listeners and legends in the entertainment industry, the band was spurred on in their pursuit to create groundbreaking original music. In



By February of 2021, the band had signed on with Imagen Records and released another single called "Change the Station." This release had 9 active rock stations add the single in the first week and they were a feature artist on Spotify's Rock Hard editorial playlist as well as over 100 other playlists in the first week as well.



The next release through Imagen was "Dyin' All Night Long" in June of 2021. A song about an abusive relationship and how often times excuses are made over and over for that person. The lyrics come from the perspective of a victim having had enough of it.



The band released two more singles titled "Gettin' High" (2021) and "The Way Out" (2022) via Imagen Records before ultimately going independent.

The band spent the summer of 2022 getting back to the grind and writing new songs. The Lonely Ones' latest release "Bedroom Door" in October of 2022, is one of many to be debuted in the year 2023.



The Lonely Ones have played shows with Sevendust, Nonpoint, Fozzy, Royal Bliss,



In addition, the band is endorsed by:



WATCH

The Lonely Ones - Eternal Sadness: https://youtu.be/lVQPIIH3kJ8

The Lonely Ones - The Lonely One: https://youtu.be/TIsrlNEZ3_Y

The Lonely Ones - Flash/ The Hero: https://youtu.be/Bct_S9Dp3dE

The Lonely Ones - Real Big Trouble (Acoustic): https://youtu.be/H-cIVJgQOA4

The Lonely Ones- Change The Station: https://youtu.be/6uKpDyVzx9k

The Lonely Ones - Gettin High: https://youtu.be/yDH6CBeyElE



The Lonely Ones are:

Marty McCoy - guitar / vocals

Tommy Johnson - drums

Jymmy Tolland - guitar / vocals

Tru Roberts- bass / vocals New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hard rock band The Lonely Ones released their new single "Gucci Bags" along with a B-Side "Time Bomb" to all major platforms. The band will be touring in support of the single and playing multiple festivals (see dates below)."When you get your heart broke, you can either swan dive into an ocean of alcohol and drugs, or you can write a damn Rock N Roll song with the boys. I've tried my hand at both and Gucci Bags is what we made out of it," says Marty McCoy.The Lonely Ones Tour Dates:2/25 Saginaw, MI @ The Vault3/17 St. Paul, MN @ North Star Bar3/18 Sioux Falls, SD @ Bigs Bar3/21 Topeka, KS @Boobie Trap Bar3/22 St. Joseph, MO @Cafe Acoustic Concert Hall3/23 LaCrosse, WI @ Cavalier Theater3/24 Janesville, WI @ The Back Bar5/25 West Chicago, IL @ The WC Social Club5/26 Elkhorn, WI @ Alpine Valley Resort5/28 Madison, WI @ Bratfest6/8 Unity, WI @ Monster Hall Music Fest6/10 Palatine, IL @ Nellie's7/12 Cadott, WI @ Rock Fest7/14 Rockford, IL @ Whiskeys Roadhouse7/22 Springville, IN @ Lawrence County Rec. Park with Blacktop Mojo8/12 Elkhart, IN @ Bardo's Lakeside LoungeVIP Upgrades are available for select shows:Head over to https://www.national-acts.com/thelonelyones to pick yours up today!Formed in the summer of 2019, The Lonely Ones are a four piece, vocal-oriented hard rock band with an ear for melody and a taste for success. The group features Marty McCoy on guitar / vocals, Tommy Johnson on drums, Jymmy Tolland on guitar / vocals and Tru Roberts on bass / vocals. Being no strangers to the hardships of the music industry, The Lonely Ones consist of former members of Bobaflex. Together, they knew what they wanted and knew how to get it; by combining their knowledge and experiences to achieve a common goal. With determined perseverance and an energized drive to triumph, they were ready to release their first two singles independently in March of 2020; with the titles "Eternal Sadness" and "The Lonely One."A few months after their initial introduction to the world of rock, the band decided to take a major leap of faith and release their re-imagined version of Queen's classic song "Flash." There's always the risk of scrutiny and criticism when it comes to covering classic songs, especially ones that are still regarded with high praise from the still thriving fan base, but the band was confident their rendition would not only honor the original but also garner renewed attention for the hit theme. Any doubts were squashed when the song and video were met with rave reviews, including those of Brian May from Queen and Sam J. Jones, Flash Gordon himself.Brian May was quoted as saying, "What a fantastic cover! I didn't realize they were going to go into The Hero and the whole reprise ... magnificent!"Sam J Jones adds, "This is one of the best covers I have ever heard and seen. What a gifted group - The Lonely Ones are for every one of us, from the 1980's to right now!"Humbled by the response from fans, listeners and legends in the entertainment industry, the band was spurred on in their pursuit to create groundbreaking original music. In September of 2020, The Lonely Ones released another brand new single titled "Real Big Trouble." What started out as a fun and creative session quickly turned out to be one of their most rewarding. This is one of the heaviest songs the band has ever written, but it also gives a look into what sounds inspire them, such as Thin Lizzy and Beartooth.By February of 2021, the band had signed on with Imagen Records and released another single called "Change the Station." This release had 9 active rock stations add the single in the first week and they were a feature artist on Spotify's Rock Hard editorial playlist as well as over 100 other playlists in the first week as well.The next release through Imagen was "Dyin' All Night Long" in June of 2021. A song about an abusive relationship and how often times excuses are made over and over for that person. The lyrics come from the perspective of a victim having had enough of it.The band released two more singles titled "Gettin' High" (2021) and "The Way Out" (2022) via Imagen Records before ultimately going independent.The band spent the summer of 2022 getting back to the grind and writing new songs. The Lonely Ones' latest release "Bedroom Door" in October of 2022, is one of many to be debuted in the year 2023.The Lonely Ones have played shows with Sevendust, Nonpoint, Fozzy, Royal Bliss, Seven Year Witch, Black Top Mojo, September Mourning and many more.In addition, the band is endorsed by: Orange Amps, Westone Audio, Pearl Drums, Sabian Cymbals, Evan's Heads, Vater Sticks, Ibanez, Frog Amplification, Tech 21 Amplification, Michael Kelly Guitars, SIT Strings, Rare Buzz Effects and Strüng, which is guitar string jewelry that raises money for music education.WATCH Music Videos from The Lonely Ones!The Lonely Ones - Eternal Sadness: https://youtu.be/lVQPIIH3kJ8The Lonely Ones - The Lonely One: https://youtu.be/TIsrlNEZ3_YThe Lonely Ones - Flash/ The Hero: https://youtu.be/Bct_S9Dp3dEThe Lonely Ones - Real Big Trouble (Acoustic): https://youtu.be/H-cIVJgQOA4The Lonely Ones- Change The Station: https://youtu.be/6uKpDyVzx9kThe Lonely Ones - Gettin High: https://youtu.be/yDH6CBeyElEThe Lonely Ones are:Marty McCoy - guitar / vocalsTommy Johnson - drumsJymmy Tolland - guitar / vocalsTru Roberts- bass / vocals



