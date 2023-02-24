Waylon Hanel Set To Release Highwaymen Throwback "New Old Outlaws Rewind" Due April 14, 2023





https://www.instagram.com/waylon_hanel_music/ New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Waylon Hanel (Waylon Hanel Music, LLC), the promising classic vocal stylist who carries the torch for traditional country music and the outlaw movement, is set to release his fourth single, "New Old Outlaws Rewind," - due Friday, April 14, 2023, via all major digital retail and streaming platforms (Ed Gertler/Digital Retail Services Distribution). Presale/pre-save event begins March 31, 2023.Penned alongside Bernie Nelson (Conway Twitty/Kris Kristofferson/Ricky Van Shelton/Kenny Chesney Wynonna/Chris Ledoux) and produced by Kolt Barber, recording veterans who are cut from the same cloth as the twenty-one-year-old young blood, the original tune beams with a pure, old school Highwaymen sound that showcases seasoned songwriting, craftsmanship and musicianship."I wanted to write and record a track that is true blue to who I am and as a tribute to some of the most influential recording artists that really hit 'home' for me," said Waylon Hanel. "This track hits the nail on the head.""'New Old Outlaws' turns the page back to when things were real; good or bad, they were genuine. …and Waylon Hanel is all of that," added co-writer Bernie Nelson.Poignant to the phrase "They Don't Make Them Like They Used To," the vibey stark track opens with swampy dobro and pays homage to "the good ole days," America's fiber and the heritage of traditional country music. Percussion enlivens imagery of memorable Nashville vintage recordings from years gone by."Waylon is a great new talent with a throwback in his vocals and delivery that is both unique and nostalgic," introduced producer Kolt Barber. "He'll gain new audiences and fans seeking something refreshing yet comfortably familiar."A full-bodied, rugged, gritty vocalist, Waylon Hanel possesses a well-worn authenticity reviving signatures of country music stylists from some of his greatest influences (Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Willie Nelson, and his namesake, Waylon Jennings). "New Old Outlaws Rewind" is nothing less than apropos.The track, "New Old Outlaws" is AT RADIO NOW enjoying early applause and momentum at country radio (currently sitting at No. 80 on the MusicRow Breakout Chart); "New Old Outlaws Rewind" is the featured bonus track spotlighted on Waylon's sophomore studio recording project, the EP titled NEW OLD OUTLAWS, due May 2023.TRACK INFOArtist: Waylon HanelTrack Title: "New Old Outlaws Rewind"Label: Waylon Hanel Music, LLCWritten by: Waylon Hanel/Bernie NelsonProduced by: Kolt BarberDistribution by: Ed Gertler/Digital Retail ServicesRun Time: 3:51Release Date: April 14, 2023Pre-sale/Pre-save Event: March 31, 2023Twenty-one-year-old Waylon Hanel is a self-taught musician and singer characterized by his textured vocals and endearing ability to captivate audiences. The Michigan native has quickly become recognized for his down-to-earth style, bold delivery and vivid storytelling. Named after country music legend Waylon Jennings (one of his biggest musical influences), Hanel has worked to hone his skills in developing a vintage signature style of his own. His music and recordings are a testament to his unique, artistic individuality and powerful delivery well beyond his years.In the five short years since Waylon launched his music career, the self-taught guitarist has performed as support act opening for Uncle Kracker, Trace Adkins, Chris Cagle, Elvie Shane, Tyler Farr and Jo Dee Messina among others. He released his self-titled EP (WAYLON HANEL / Nov. 2022) featuring five original tunes and is poised to introduce his sophomore EP, NEW OLD OUTLAWS in May 2023. ("New Old Outlaws Rewind" is spotlighted as the bonus track.)https://www.facebook.com/waylonhanelmusichttps://www.instagram.com/waylon_hanel_music/



