"Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (Main Title Theme)" By Emmy Award-Winning Composer Christophe Beck Now Available

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Watertower Music is extremely excited to announce today's release of award-winning composer Christophe Beck's "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (Main Title Theme)". The enthralling new theme is the first music to be made available from director David F. Sandberg's Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which continues the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "SHAZAM!," is transformed into his adult Super Hero alter ego, Shazam.Prolific Emmy Award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer Christophe Beck (The Hangover Trilogy, the Ant-Man films, Pitch Perfect) brought his considerable musical capabilities to Shazam! Fury of the Gods. This exciting "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (Main Title Theme)" - the first release from the upcoming soundtrack, which is scheduled for release in full on March 10, offers fans a wonderful first look into the musical landscape he created.Beck described his work on the film: "Being a fan of the first Shazam! I was thrilled when director David Sandberg invited me to work on Shazam! Fury of the Gods. There's a beautiful innocence to these characters alongside their heroism, and a real feeling of family in their bond, and the opportunity to capture all that in the score really lit me up. I wrote a big, bold orchestral score," the composer further elaborated, "in the grand tradition of classic superhero movies, with a brand new main theme that works as a theme for both Billy Batson and the team as a whole. I'm proud and excited to share this film and its music with the world!"This insanely action-packed Super Hero sequel brings even more excitement, adventure and comedy, along with all-new realms, bigger threats, monsters and mythical creatures to our heroes. Now fully bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world. But can a bunch of teenagers actually save the day? Does Billy even want to…?New Line Cinema presents A Peter Safran Production of A David F. Sandberg Film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is set to open in theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 15 March 2023 and in North America on March 17, 2023.Award-winning composer Christophe Beck brings his unique talent, versatility, and musical aesthetic to every project he scores. His ear for melody and understanding of the orchestra, along with his flexible approach and flair for analog synthesizers, make him a valuable and in-demand collaborator.The prolific composer scored both Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, as well as the franchise's upcoming film, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. Beck also composed the score for two hit Marvel TV series, WandaVision and Hawkeye, and most recently scored DC's Shazam! sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.Beck's musical voice can be heard in many of the most popular films, including iconic comedies (The Hangover trilogy, Bring It On, Hot Tub Time Machine, Pitch Perfect, American Pie); poignant dramas (We Are Marshall, Cake); family adventures (Frozen, Trolls, The Muppets, The Peanuts Movie); award-winning documentaries (Watson, Waiting for Superman); romantic comedies (Crazy Stupid Love, Under the Tuscan Sun); and action thrillers (Edge of Tomorrow, American Made). Christophe Beck began playing piano at the age of five and would ultimately study music at Yale and attend the USC film scoring program under the tutelage of legendary composer Jerry Goldsmith. He began composing in television at the personal recommendation of Disney music legend, Buddy Baker, and launched his career with the TV series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, for which he earned an Emmy®.



