The Weeknd & Ariana Grande Release "Die For You" Remix





Fans were given a sneak peek of the collaboration through Ariana's tik-tok account where she posted herself working on the vocals stating that she wrote and recorded a verse for one of her friends after a 14-hour day on the set of the upcoming Jon M. Chu film WICKED.



The Weeknd's anticipated Live at SoFi Stadium special with HBO premieres this Saturday February 25th and will also be starring in his new television show, The Idol, (date tba) on HBO alongside Lily-Rose Depp which he wrote and executive produced with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson.



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Weeknd and Ariana Grande have teamed up for a remix of his single " Die For You " from his highly acclaimed album Starboy. The collaboration comes on the heels of the single's staggering resurgence where it has completed "the longest climb to #1 in U.S. radio history," it has also clinched #1 on the Billboard Radio Songs Chart for two weeks and has been on the Billboard Hot 100 for all of 2023, recently vaulting into the Top 10, serving as his 16th Top 10 entry on the respective chart. The record also broke into the Top 20 of the Billboard Global 200, scoring his 15th Top 20 in the process.Fans were given a sneak peek of the collaboration through Ariana's tik-tok account where she posted herself working on the vocals stating that she wrote and recorded a verse for one of her friends after a 14-hour day on the set of the upcoming Jon M. Chu film WICKED.The Weeknd's anticipated Live at SoFi Stadium special with HBO premieres this Saturday February 25th and will also be starring in his new television show, The Idol, (date tba) on HBO alongside Lily-Rose Depp which he wrote and executive produced with Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson.



