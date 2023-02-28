Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Tour Dates 28/02/2023

Carlos Rivera Hits The Road This Summer With "Un Tour A Todas Partes" Throughout The United States

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that singer-songwriter Carlos Rivera, one of the most prominent pop artists from Mexico to reach global acclaim, will be bringing his new tour "UN TOUR A TODOS PARTES" to the United States this summer.

"UN TOUR A TODOS PARTES" kicks off in March with sold out shows throughout Mexico, before coming to the United States in June, beginning June 7th in Denver, with stops across 17 cities in North America including New York, Los Angeles and Miami.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 DENVER CO Paramount Theatre
Friday, June 9, 2023 PHOENIX AZ Celebrity Theatre
Saturday, June 10, 2023 SAN DIEGO CA Pechanga Arena
Sunday, June 11, 2023 LOS ANGELES CA The Forum
Thursday, June 15, 2023 SAN JOSE CA City National Civic
Friday, June 16, 2023 FRESNO CA Saroyan Theatre
Sunday, June 18, 2023 SEATTLE WA Moore Theatre
Friday, October 13, 2023 EL PASO TX El Paso County Coliseum
Sunday, October 15, 2023 HIDALGO TX Payne Arena
Thursday, October 19, 2023 DALLAS TX Majestic Theater
Friday, October 20, 2023 HOUSTON TX Smart Financial Centre
Sunday, October 22, 2023 AUSTIN TX ACL Live at the Moody Theater
Thursday, October 26, 2023 CHICAGO IL Rosemont Theatre
Saturday, October 28, 2023 NEW YORK NY United Palace
Sunday, October 29, 2023 WASHINGTON DC DAR Constitutional Hall
Saturday, November 4, 2023 MIAMI FL James L. Knight Center
Sunday, November 5, 2023 ORLANDO FL Hard Rock Live

"UN TOUR A TODOS PARTES" will take the audience on a journey of Carlos Rivera's music, showcasing his vocal power, interpretative style, and showmanship on stage, once again demonstrating his unique ability to connect with the public with his charismatic charm. Pre-ales begins on Monday, February 27th at 10 a.m. EST (local time). The official sale for the general public is Wednesday, March 1st at 10 a.m. EST (local time). For ticket sales and more information visit: www.CarlosRiveraUSTour2023.com.

Carlos Rivera is a multi-platinum selling artist considered one of the most important singer-songwriters of his generation. With global hits like "Que Lo Nuestro Se Quede Nuestro" and "Me Muero," Rivera has reached millions of streams around the world and positioned himself among the best voices. He has released seven studio albums and one EP. Some of his most notable musical collaborations include recordings with top artists such as Juan Gabriel, José José, Jose Luis Perales, Gloria Estefan, Raphael, Franco de Vita and Laura Pausini, as well as artists Maluma and Becky G, among others. He is the only Mexican artist to record a visual album at the prestigious Abbey Road Studios in London, where he recorded his album, "Carlos Rivera Sessions at Abbey Road."

Rivera has performed sold-out concerts in Latin America, Spain, and the United States. Carlos has also had an impressive career in theater with lead roles in iconic shows such as The Lion King, Mamma Mia, and Beauty and the Beast in Mexico and Spain.






