Pioneer Courthouse PORTLAND, OR (Top40 Charts) This August, the outdoor concert series PDX LIVE returns to Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland for its second year. The series, now concentrated in a single month, kicks off August 9 with veteran indie rock songwriting project The Mountain Goats and runs through August 24 with Northwest folk-rock icons Fleet Foxes.Today, True West and The Square announce the full festival lineup:Wednesday, August 9 - The Mountain Goats with Blitzen TrapperThursday, August 10 - BeabadoobeeFriday, August 11 - Explosions in the Sky performs The Earth is Not a Cold Dead PlaceSaturday, August 12 - Descendents with Dillinger Four and Mean JeansSunday, August 13 - Alex G with Black Belt Eagle ScoutTuesday, August 15 - Patti Smith and Her BandWednesday, August 16 - Tegan and SaraThursday, August 17 - Greensky BluegrassSaturday, August 19 - Japanese Breakfast with Built to SpillTuesday, August 22 - The Flaming Lips perform Yoshimi Battles the Pink RobotsThursday, August 24 - Fleet Foxes with UwadeBooking for the second iteration of PDX LIVE is again helmed by True West's Trevor Solomon, who was the lead talent buyer for MusicfestNW when that storied festival took up residence at Pioneer Courthouse Square a decade ago."With this year's lineup we wanted a real mix of iconic music legends and future stars," Solomon says. "Alex G and Beabadoobee are well on their way to becoming household names, and it feels really cool to be able to present them on a properly epic stage right in the heart of downtown. Mixing those young acts with punk legends like Patti Smith and Descendents, as well as really singular projects like The Mountain Goats and Tegan and Sara. It's going to be such a wild ride. We can't wait."This year's series features two full-album performances: Explosions in the Sky playing their majestic 2003 LP The Earth is Not a Cold Dead Place and The Flaming Lips performing their otherworldly and beautiful 2002 concept album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots."The Square is proud to bring PDX LIVE back for its second year", says Jennifer Polver, Executive Director. "This concert series transforms Downtown with live music, positive energy, and a unique sense of connection. We're grateful for this collaboration between True West and The Square to make these events possible for the thousands of the visitors they attract to the heart of our City."Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 (with various presales that week). You can find more information and purchase tickets to the whole series at pdx-live.com.True West is one of the leading independent concert promoters and event producers in the Pacific Northwest, producing concerts at the Aladdin Theater, Revolution Hall, Oregon Zoo, Woodland Park Zoo, as well as many other venues and event spaces throughout the region.Pioneer Courthouse Square is where Portland comes together. Through stewardship and strategic community programming, the nonprofit ensures that The Square remains the foundation of a diverse and thriving downtown, and in turn a better Portland. With more than 300 events per year, The Square is home to many of Portland's favorite community traditions including concerts, festivals of food and drink, and cultural celebrations.



