Babyface & Ari Lennox Share Official Video For "Liquor"





The New York Times said, "'Girls Night Out' harks back to the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack from 1995, where he assembled an all-star cast…This time around, he shows how sharp he still is as a producer, talent spotter and sometime vocalist, teaming up with an impressive selection of R&B up-and-comers, including the 'Boo'd Up' singer



The legendary singer/songwriter/producer, who recently performed "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LVII and appeared on "The



Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is one of the most celebrated creative forces in music. He has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streams.



As a recording artist, songwriter and producer, he has won a total of 12 GRAMMY® Awards and ranks as the only individual in GRAMMY history to be honored as "Producer of the Year" four times. He has also won five Soul New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ari Lennox stars as a sultry vocalist at a club where Babyface is the bartender in the official video for "Liquor," which was directed by Jean Estene (Blu DeTiger). The track is found on Babyface's Girls Night Out (Extended), which was released last Friday. The deluxe edition of his new project includes the original 13 tracks plus two additional songs: " Sometimes " (with Jenevieve) and "If You Knew How" (with BJRNCK).The New York Times said, "'Girls Night Out' harks back to the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack from 1995, where he assembled an all-star cast…This time around, he shows how sharp he still is as a producer, talent spotter and sometime vocalist, teaming up with an impressive selection of R&B up-and-comers, including the 'Boo'd Up' singer Ella Mai on 'Keeps on Fallin',' a dance-floor-ready ode to enduring love, and Ari Lennox on 'Liquor,' which equates romantic intoxication with the other kind." Rolling Stone noted, "Just as he did with his classic Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, he's crafting plum showcases for an all-star team of R&B and hip-hop women from Ari Lennox to Queen Naija, serving them drama worthy of their pipes."The legendary singer/songwriter/producer, who recently performed "America the Beautiful" at Super Bowl LVII and appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," launched a North American tour with Anita Baker earlier this month. A 12-time GRAMMY® winner, Babyface received a GRAMMY nomination alongside Ella Mai for Best Traditional R&B Performance for their collaboration "Keeps On Fallin'" - an earlier single from Girls Night Out. The project also features Babyface's collaborations with Kehlani; Queen Naija; Coco Jones; Tiana Major9; Tink; Baby Tate; Muni Long; Amaarae; Seyvn Streets & TKay Maidza and Doechii.Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds is one of the most celebrated creative forces in music. He has contributed to over 800 million records sold and over a billion records streams. Babyface has produced and written 125 Top 10 hits, 42 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits.As a recording artist, songwriter and producer, he has won a total of 12 GRAMMY® Awards and ranks as the only individual in GRAMMY history to be honored as "Producer of the Year" four times. He has also won five Soul Train Awards, five NAACP Image Awards, four American Music Awards and numerous other honors. In addition, Babyface produced and co-wrote the Oscar-winning song "When You Believe," sung by Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and co-founded the legendary record label LaFace.



