News
Pop / Rock 28/02/2023

Miley Cyrus Reveals Tracklist For Highly Anticipated 8th Studio Album 'Endless Summer Vacation'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miley Cyrus has revealed the tracklist for her anticipated eighth studio album 'Endless Summer Vacation', releasing March 10th via RCA Records UK.

'Endless Summer Vacation':
Flowers
Jaded
Rose Colored Lenses
Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)
You
Handstand
River
Violet Chemistry
Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)
Wildcard
Island
Wonder Woman
Flowers (Demo)

'Endless Summer Vacation' will be available globally both digitally and at physical retailers. Fans can pre-order multiple physical configurations on shop.mileycyrus.com. There is also a special all white vinyl, available only at Target.






