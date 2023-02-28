Miley Cyrus Reveals Tracklist For Highly Anticipated 8th Studio Album 'Endless Summer Vacation'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Miley Cyrus has revealed the tracklist for her anticipated eighth studio album 'Endless Summer Vacation', releasing March 10th via RCA Records UK.



'Endless Summer Vacation':

Flowers

Jaded

Rose Colored Lenses

Thousand Miles (feat. Brandi Carlile)

You

Handstand

River

Violet Chemistry

Muddy Feet (feat. Sia)

Wildcard

Island

Wonder Woman

Flowers (Demo)



'Endless Summer Vacation' will be available globally both digitally and at physical retailers. Fans can pre-order multiple physical configurations on shop.mileycyrus.com. There is also a special all white vinyl, available only at Target.



