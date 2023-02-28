Rusty Truck Releases Self-Titled Album Today Via Downtown Records





"Coming Home" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Celebrated alt-country outfit Rusty Truck has released their anticipated self-titled album, Rusty Truck, today. Recorded with producer and three-time GRAMMY-winner Larry Campbell and featuring appearances from Sheryl Crow and Jakob Dylan, the 10-song collection blends old school country tradition with the lush, theatrical flare of a film score. Rusty Truck frontman Mark Seliger, who also happens to be one of the modern era's preeminent portrait photographers, delivers a series of intimate, character-driven vignettes with his "yearning, melancholy vocals" (Rolling Stone) a delivery that "evokes the steel-string twang and emotion of singers like George Jones" (New York Times). The album grapples with longing, desire, and redemption and highlights the full scope of Seliger's creativity and mastery of storytelling across mediums.Rusty Truck was written by Seliger and mixed by GRAMMY-award winning producer / engineer Nick Brophy (Jason Aldean, Rascal Flatts), and a handful of tracks were co-written with Seliger's bandmate Michael Duff. The collection follows Rusty Truck's debut album Luck's Changing Lanes (2008) and the similarly well-received album Kicker Town (2013), which earned the band invitations to tour with the likes of Willie Nelson and John Hiatt and perform on CBS Saturday Morning and more.Listen to Rusty Truck, out today via Downtown Records: https://lnk.dmsmusic.co/rustytruckRusty Truck unveiled the lead single "Ain't Over Me" in December, which PEOPLE Magazine named "a stirring exploration of unrequited love." The music video stars Katie Holmes and choreography by Twyla Tharp. Directed by Seliger, the visual blends worlds and artforms - music, cinema, theater, dance - into an all-encompassing experience that set the tone for what's to come on the new record. Check out "Ain't Over Me" via PEOPLE here.Last month, Rusty Truck shared "Find My Way," a warm and soaring duet featuring Seliger's longtime friend and collaborator Sheryl Crow. Seliger has captured countless photos of Crow over the past three decades, including her iconic 1996 cover of Rolling Stone and her Be Myself album cover in 2016. " Find My Way " marks the next chapter in their creative partnership. "Not only is he one of the most gifted photographers of our generation but his love and passion for songwriting and performing are proving to be equally as brilliant," says Crow. Rusty Truck's anticipated Grand Ole Opry debut on February 28, 2023 will feature Sheryl Crow as a special guest.More on Rusty Truck's Grand Ole Opry debut on February 28, 2023: https://www.opry.com/artists/rusty-truckFollowing their Opry debut next week, Rusty Truck will bring the new album to NYC's Midnight Theatre for an immersive, multimedia release show on Thursday, March 2, 2023. With 3D audio and 4k screens covering the walls, the band will perform live as original films (directed by Seliger) illustrate the intersection of music, songwriting, and image making. The event will also include a Q&A with special guest Jakob Dylan, who will lead a conversation focused on Seliger's iconic music imagery shot over the last 30 years.Tickets for Rusty Truck's album release show at Midnight Theatre in NYC on Thursday, March 2: https://www.midnighttheatre.com/events/mark-seliger-and-rusty-truckAs both a musician and a photographer, Mark Seliger has long been known for his ability to capture the deep wells of emotion that run beneath the surface of his subjects. Famed for his iconic images of everyone from Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen to Kurt Cobain and Kendrick Lamar, the Texas native shot more than 175 covers for Rolling Stone as the magazine's former chief photographer, and he regularly captured stunning portraits of A-listers for Vanity Fair and GQ. His award-winning work is featured in the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian in DC, the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, and the National Portrait Gallery in London, among other prestigious institutions.Rusty Truck tracklist:"Ain't Over Me""Find My Way (Feat. Sheryl Crow)""Summer of '77""Corner of Life (Feat. Sheryl Crow)""Be On My Side""Blood From A Stone""Bless My Soul (Feat. Jakob Dylan)""Cowboy Life"



