News
28/02/2023

Brandon Davis Laments Unrequited Love On "Fell For You," Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, rising country artist Brandon Davis releases his reflective heartbreak ballad "Fell For You" via Big Yellow Dog Music.
The song introduces a new, more raw side to Davis than fans have come to know over his explosive social-media sparked career, with only an acoustic guitar to accompany Davis' somber baritone for a song that feels like a classic tear-in-your-beer track with notes of something stronger.

"Fell For You" was written by Davis with BSAMZ (Lady Gaga, Sublime with Rome). The country "sensation" (PEOPLE) takes the listener through a story of heartbreak on an emotional track fit for sipping a glass of whiskey by the fire.
The song follows Davis' bittersweet track "See You In It," which he released earlier this month.

With much more new music in the works, fans can stay up to date on all things Brandon Davis at brandondavismusic.com.






