Brandon Davis Laments Unrequited Love On "Fell For You," Out Now
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
212 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
408 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
145 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
175 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
210 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
455 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
953 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
594 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
307 entries in 23 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
570 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
207 entries in 18 charts
Most read news of the week
Disney+ Debuts Trailer And Key Art For Music Docu-Special, 'Bono & The Edge: A Sort Of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman' Premiering On March 17, 2023
Californian Singer/Songwriter Elena Shelton Took A Decade To Release This Self Titled Beauty And It's Well Worth The Wait!
Major Gift And Donation To Help V&A Secure David Bowie's Archive For The Nation: Over 80,000 Items Spanning Six Decades Of The Cultural Icon's Career To Be Made Available To The Public For The First Time
Travis Announce The Invisible Band (Live) Recorded At The Band's Celebrated Hometown Glasgow Show In May 2022
Rising Billboard Chart-Topping Singer/Songwriter Mariah. (With A Period) Releases Her New Single "Maybe"