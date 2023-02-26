Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 28/02/2023

Michael Stosic's New Single "Drink From The Wells" Debutes At No 10 In The Christian Top 20 Stream Chart

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Love Light Company is pleased to announce the new single "Drink From The Wells" by artist Michael Stosic debuted at #10 in the Christian Top 20 Stream Chart through Play MPE Radio Distributors on February 26, 2023.

Drink From The Wells is from Michael's most recent album "The God Who Named The Stars" released to the public December 5, 2022. This new single also debuted at #16 in the Play MPE Christian Top 20 Download Chart on February 26, 2023.

Michael's Top 20 debut is alongside such noted Christian artists Toby Mac, Phil Wickham and Colton Dixon. Drink From The Wells is a fast-paced song featuring beautiful acoustic guitars, mandolins and an amazing piano track reminiscent of the Beatles Lady Madona. Michael wrote and recorded this song in 2022 and is available everywhere and streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.






