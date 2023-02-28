Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Jazz 28/02/2023

Saxophonist Walter Smith III Covers Kate Bush "Mother Stands For Comfort"

Saxophonist Walter Smith III Covers Kate Bush "Mother Stands For Comfort"

Hot Songs Around The World

Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
212 entries in 24 charts
Calm Down
Rema
408 entries in 19 charts
Flowers
Miley Cyrus
145 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
175 entries in 22 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
210 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
455 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
953 entries in 28 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
594 entries in 26 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
307 entries in 23 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
570 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
207 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Walter Smith III has released his stunning new cover of Kate Bush's "Mother Stands for Comfort," the latest single from the saxophonist's forthcoming Blue Note debut return to casual out April 7. The album features pianist Taylor Eigsti, guitarist Matt Stevens, bassist Harish Raghavan, and drummer Kendrick Scott as well as guest appearances by trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire and pianist James Francies return to casual is available for pre-order now on Blue Note Store exclusive color vinyl, black vinyl, CD, or digital download.

It was Akinmusire who first introduced Smith to "Mother Stands for Comfort," which is the sole non-original composition on the 10-song set. "From the moment I heard it, the mood and character of the piece grabbed me," recalls Smith. "'Mother Stands for Comfort' was my introduction to Kate Bush's music, and the more I heard the more I was drawn into her style. For me, this song is a blueprint for how to capture a mood and a story, and really translate it into sound."

Textural and spacious, the gorgeous ballad performance contrasts with the album's frenetic and virtuosic lead single "Contra," an homage to Smith's childhood that uses the iconic video game's tester code - up up down down left right left right B A B A start - as he sequences a melodic thread through the song.

Dedicated to collaborative work with some of the music's most influential voices - including Akinmusire, Terence Blanchard, Gerald Clayton, Eric Harland, Jason Moran, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Herbie Hancock, Maria Schneider, Terri Lyne Carrington, and Dee Dee Bridgewater — Smith has crafted a distinct style, personal vocabulary, and compositional approach that serves the individuality of his fellow artists. For the past several years, he has been co-leading the acclaimedIn Commonproject with Stevens, exploring and refining different conceptual approaches to writing. In releasingreturn to casual, on which he also serves as producer, Smith unveils the many ways his creative expression has expanded, and the influence these collaborative environments have had on his vision as a leader.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0144470 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0013089179992676 secs