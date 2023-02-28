Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Disturbed Score 17th No 1 At Rock Radio With 'Bad Man'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Acclaimed multi-platinum rock band Disturbed have just scored another #1 record at Rock Radio with latest single "Bad Man," marking the band's 17th #1 Active Rock Single. "Bad Man" has garnered over 25 million radio impressions to date.

The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band's 16th #1 Rock Radio single "Hey You," which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard's Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.

Disturbed also just announced their 36-date Take Back Your Life 2023 North American tour which kicks off on April 27th in Montreal, making stops across the U.S. and Canada throughout this summer. See a full list of dates at www.disturbed1.com.






