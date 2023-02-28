Whitney Houston's Unreleased Single Is Unveiled From Her Highly Anticipated Gospel Album





"He Can Use Me" is a stunning early gospel recording by a then 17-year-old Whitney. This 1981 recording reveals how even at an early age, she could sing with emotional conviction, vocal power, range, and dexterity - all hallmarks of what she would bring to her later recordings. The song is the second release from I Go to the Rock: The Gospel



The new song is one of six never-before-released tracks featured on the album, which is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will be accompanied by a documentary TV special and DVD. The album will be available on CD through Gaither



Hosted by acclaimed Grammy Award-winning gospel singer New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The indomitable voice of Whitney Houston lives on with the release of "He Can Use Me," the powerful new single from I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, the long-awaited new gospel album from the legendary singer."He Can Use Me" is a stunning early gospel recording by a then 17-year-old Whitney. This 1981 recording reveals how even at an early age, she could sing with emotional conviction, vocal power, range, and dexterity - all hallmarks of what she would bring to her later recordings. The song is the second release from I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston, following the premiere earlier this month of "Testimony," another gospel recording by Whitney.The new song is one of six never-before-released tracks featured on the album, which is set for release on March 24, 2023, and will be accompanied by a documentary TV special and DVD. The album will be available on CD through Gaither Music Group and on all digital streaming platforms via Arista/Legacy Recordings (in cooperation with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston) and may be pre-ordered now.Hosted by acclaimed Grammy Award-winning gospel singer CeCe Winans and produced by Barry Jennings, the documentary follows Whitney's gospel journey from her first-ever performance in front of an audience to her many breathtaking appearances performing gospel songs to recording the soundtrack to the 1996 film The Preacher's Wife, which became the best-selling gospel album of all time. The documentary TV special, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston will air on multiple TV networks, premiering Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. ET on both UPtv and AspireTV.



