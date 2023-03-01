Foo Fighters And Stern Pinball Announce New Rock And Roll Pinball Machines









New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stern Pinball, Inc. unleashes a new line of pinball machines celebrating and created in cooperation with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2021 inductees Foo Fighters. The Foo Fighters pinball machines are available in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models. Foo Fighters first stepped onto the world stage in 1995 with their classic self-titled debut album. Over the course of their career, the band has released 10 studio albums, amassed over 32 million records sold worldwide, won 15 Grammy Awards, were recipients of the first-ever MTV "Global Icon" award, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021. One of the biggest headliners on the global stadium, arena and festival circuits, their music will soon begin filling gamerooms and entertainment locations in pinball form.Stern's Foo Fighters machines bring the Foo Fighters concert experience home as players are immersed in an epic pinball adventure featuring 15 iconic songs spanning the band's expansive catalog, including All My Life, Best of You, Breakout, Everlong, Holding Poison, I'll Stick Around, Learn to Fly, Monkey Wrench, My Hero, Run, Something from Nothing, The Pretender, This is a Call, Times Like These, and Walk.More than two years in the making and with creative input from the band's own Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee, and the late, great Taylor Hawkins, Stern's Foo Fighters is a top-shelf pinball machine—and so much more. An entire new universe has been developed with jaw-dropping hand-drawn artwork and custom animations including "Foo Fighters Saturday Morning Action Time!"—a fictional TV series chronicling the band's quest to save rock and roll… AND THE WORLD! Join Foo Fighters on this rescue mission to thwart the evil, mysterious alien Overlord and his army of bots. Search the Area 51 upper playfield to break into and unleash pinball chaos. Jump in the van for a righteous tour of duty to save humanity from extinction and let rock rule! Foo Fighters pinball machines include Stern's award-winning Insider Connected™ system, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in a variety of ways. Through Insider Connected, players can track progress, earn new game-specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests. Insider Connected also provides an operator-focused toolset to drive location play through Location Leaderboards, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines. Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/.Limited to 1,000 machines globally, the highly collectible Limited Edition includes the Expression Lighting System™. With 96 intelligent RGB LEDs, the Expression Lighting System enables full color spectrum control. Positioned in pockets cut into the cabinet sides to provide color themed full playfield illumination, this integrated playfield lighting system is synchronized to custom light shows specifically designed for every song and dynamically responsive to game events. The LE version also includes an exclusive Rock-Battle inspired full-color mirrored backglass, exclusive full color high definition reflective foil decal cabinet artwork, custom high gloss Overlord green powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, exclusive inside art blades, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Stern Chairman Gary Stern and President & CEO Seth Davis."Partnering with Foo Fighters, we created an entirely new pinball universe under the backdrop of incredible music. The energy from this unique, fast and flowing game design, choreographed with spectacular lightshows and stunning hand-drawn artwork has created the ultimate gaming experience," said Seth Davis, President & CEO. "Get connected today and become a hero."The new Foo Fighters pinball machines will be on display and available to play at a special debut launch event at The House of Internet party during SXSW March 10th-12th at The Pershing in Austin, Texas.Pricing and Availability:Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price ("MSRP")*:*MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.Pro Edition:$US 6,999Premium Edition:$US 9,699Limited Edition:$US 12,999 Foo Fighters pinball machines and accessories are available now through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.



