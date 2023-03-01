Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
01/03/2023

Special Times Square Billboard To Celebrate 4Rain's Latest Afro-House Single "Out Of Time"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Uknow Entertainment is proud to announce the release of 4Rain's latest single titled "Out of Time", which will be celebrated with a special billboard at Times Square in New York. The single, a collaboration with Team Distant, Lioness Ratang, and Priscilla K, is a mix of Afro-house sounds that has been getting crowds dancing since its release.

To mark this occasion, Uknow Entertainment has planned a special event at Times Square where a spectacular billboard will be unveiled to celebrate the release of the single on Saturday, February 25th. "This is an incredible moment for 4Rain and the entire Uknow Entertainment team," said the American Label Director.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the release of this single with a special billboard at Times Square, an iconic location that perfectly reflects the spirit and essence of 4Rain's music.

"This event is a unique opportunity for 4Rain fans to discover his musical universe and dance to his music."

The single "Out of Time" is currently available on all music streaming platforms. For more information on 4Rain and his upcoming projects, visit the official Uknow Entertainment website.

4rain is a French-born, DJ and producer who has all but secured his spot among the next generation of chart-topping dance music artists. With a refined pop , electronic sensibility and distinct club feel, 4rain curated a highly developed sonic signature that is already setting him apart. His solo work is earning nods of approval within the pop urban music space, with a feature as the artist of the week in DJ Mag, as well as chart-topping rankings for his 2019 track 'Play the
Beat,' which reached No. 9 in the UK and No. 80 on the Hong Kong Spotify charts. Additionally,the accompanying video for his 2018 track 'Whatever,' featuring Sasha Ogletree, ranked among the top 50 best video clips in the electro-pop category in MTV's 2018 awards and total sales for his singles have soared to 100,000 worldwide. In addition to his chart-climbing hits, 4rain's fanbase is also steadily growing, with over 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, 15 million combined streams across platforms, 5 million total YouTube views, and over 1 million combined Shazam hits on his discography.
www.instagram.com/dj4rain
www.facebook.com/Dj4rain






