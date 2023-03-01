Special Times Square Billboard To Celebrate 4Rain's Latest Afro-House Single "Out Of Time"





To mark this occasion, Uknow Entertainment has planned a special event at Times



"We are thrilled to celebrate the release of this single with a special billboard at Times Square, an iconic location that perfectly reflects the spirit and essence of 4Rain's music.



"This event is a unique opportunity for 4Rain fans to discover his musical universe and dance to his music."



The single "Out of Time" is currently available on all music streaming platforms. For more information on 4Rain and his upcoming projects, visit the official Uknow Entertainment website.



4rain is a French-born, DJ and producer who has all but secured his spot among the next generation of chart-topping dance music artists. With a refined pop , electronic sensibility and distinct club feel, 4rain curated a highly developed sonic signature that is already setting him apart. His solo work is earning nods of approval within the pop urban music space, with a feature as the artist of the week in DJ Mag, as well as chart-topping rankings for his 2019 track 'Play the

Beat,' which reached No. 9 in the UK and No. 80 on the Hong Kong Spotify charts. Additionally,the accompanying video for his 2018 track 'Whatever,' featuring

www.instagram.com/dj4rain

