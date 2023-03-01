Van Morrison Announces London Show Royal Albert Hall June 28th,2023



This show promises to be a memorable evening of music, featuring Morrison performing songs from his new album 'Moving On Skiffle'.



Tickets go on general sale 9.00am Friday March 3rd, 2023



The highly anticipated new album 'Moving On Skiffle' is out on March 10th, 2023, which includes his skiffle-inspired single 'Streamline Train' and latest track 'Worried Man Blues'.

The album promises to deliver a fresh take on the classic skiffle sound and has renewed focus on the roots of skiffle music and its influence on his own style.



Ticket Prices: £55-£100 with Boxes at £120

Start time: 7.30pm

Tickets available from www.ticketline.co.uk or the Royal Albert Hall direct



Recently

He also received an outstanding review from the Brighton and Hove News "An absolute masterclass. If you can't enjoy a show like this, then you don't really enjoy music".

