Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Rock 01/03/2023

Van Morrison Announces London Show Royal Albert Hall June 28th,2023

Van Morrison Announces London Show Royal Albert Hall June 28th,2023

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
145 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
175 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
307 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
212 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
594 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
408 entries in 19 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
210 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
455 entries in 25 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
570 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
207 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Van Morrison, who has cemented his legacy as one of the most influential and respected musicians of our time - is pleased to announce a London show at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 28th, 2023.
This show promises to be a memorable evening of music, featuring Morrison performing songs from his new album 'Moving On Skiffle'.

Tickets go on general sale 9.00am Friday March 3rd, 2023

The highly anticipated new album 'Moving On Skiffle' is out on March 10th, 2023, which includes his skiffle-inspired single 'Streamline Train' and latest track 'Worried Man Blues'.
The album promises to deliver a fresh take on the classic skiffle sound and has renewed focus on the roots of skiffle music and its influence on his own style.

Ticket Prices: £55-£100 with Boxes at £120
Start time: 7.30pm
Tickets available from www.ticketline.co.uk or the Royal Albert Hall direct

Recently Van Morrison previewed his new album at two sold out shows at The Electric Ballroom with The Times giving a rapturous 5-star review.
He also received an outstanding review from the Brighton and Hove News "An absolute masterclass. If you can't enjoy a show like this, then you don't really enjoy music".
Don't miss this opportunity to experience Van Morrison on stage with this special concert.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0146761 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0010719299316406 secs