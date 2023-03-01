Rina Chanel And Bennie Pearce/Phillie-BOP Productions Release "Je Ne Sais Quoi" While Audiences Anticipate The Artistry

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The much-anticipated release of "Je Ne Sais Quoi
" occurred on 17 February 2023. The new single is the third EP release from the upcoming album "RINA". "Je Ne Sais Quoi
" is destined to soar to the top of the charts. Audiences have fallen in love with the powerful sound of Rina Chanel
as she flirts with pop, smooth jazz and RnB. Masterful control from musical training including opera gives Rina range and control that doesn't fit in a category but engages all musical loves. Previously released tracks from the EP are "Sweetest of Melody" and "E.S.P". Both did well instantly securing devoted fans. "E.S.P." rose to #1 on charts across the globe, creating huge fanbases in Italy, Japan and the U.K. Music
devotees of diverse demographics bask in the love of the sultry storyteller as they now enjoy "Je Ne Sais Quoi
". Spotify salutes "E.S.P." as #1 downloaded song on RnB Soul Effect TV Playlist. Producer/creator, Bennie Pearce says, "'E.S.P.' defines timeless music" The "Unsigned Artist Show" on Instagram declared "#Song of the Week "E.S.P." by Rina Chanel
@rinachanelmusic in August 2022. Every platform buzzed with delight as audiences fell in love with the unique sound.
The production of "Je Ne Sais Quoi
" began with Rina's concept of translating the English meaning of the phrase to "there is something about you, but I can't put my finger on it." as an intriguing title with international appeal. Music
audiences are worldwide, embracing their differences and their likenesses. The compelling concept was Rina Chanel's brainchild and Bennie Pearce created the music to support the track. The track was fully produced and recorded in Bennie's home studio. Working with his "A-Team" mix and mastering partners, Craig
White and Peter Humphrey
out of Philadelphia, the science and the craft lifted the track to a higher standard. The goal for the track was to provide quality and a hint of mystery wrapped in the phrase "je ne sais quoi", driving listeners to discover the haunting meaning of the colloquial phrase as they feel the universal and timeless theme that unites us. The power in the phrase and the music surpasses sound and creates unexplainable feeling. The vocal power and skilled production of Rina Chanel
and Bennie Pearce of Phillie-BOP Productions is a fresh showcase of today's fusion of style and sound. R&B blends with smooth jazz, then steps up to a pop vibe. "Je Ne Sais Quoi
" marries powerful lyrics, contagious beats, and soulful emotions to create. Bennie Pearce and Rina Chanel
drew from their emotions and their imaginations to design a new genre of music. Lyrics are raw, from the soul and the music has a haunting rhythm that captures audiences with the magic of the blend. Rina Chanel
and Bennie Pearce discovered the power of collaboration the moment they stepped into the studio together. The fusion of styles and sounds from Rina's opera/musical theater training and Bennie's technical expertise designed a new sound with an old soul. Precision vocals are built on training and a naturally unique style that touches emotions. In 2020, Phillie-BOP Productions launched its first international release, "Worthy", a debut hit single. The single earned the #1 position on charts including Spotify Chart Playlists. The partnership followed up with "More Than Enough", "Made" and "Sweetest of Melody', all reached #1 on various charts, as well as Top 10 and Top 20 categories. The huge success of "ESP" set the bar higher for "Je Ne Sais Quoi."
Bennie Pearce, Musician/Producer/Songwriter/Founder, is the visionary with the technical skill to embrace audiences with songs that stay in their hearts when the song is finished. Carefully lacing sound into Rina Chanel's insightful lyrics, the two have the magic to influence popular music. Shared inspirations from music of the 60's, 70's and 80's, ranging from jazz, blues, and soul to acoustic music bring a new and distinct vibe. The arrangements are pure and powerful. Bennie is a member of the American Society of Composers and Publishers (ASCAP). He is an independent publisher under Phillie-BOP Music.
Rina Chanel
& Bennie Pearce/ Phillie-BOP Productions built a brand designed to uplift and entertain. The brand is built to encourage and inspire generations needing role models. All music written, arranged, performed and recorded by: Bennie Pearce for Phillie-BOP Music
(ASCAP), Produced by: Bennie Pearce for Phillie-BOP Productions, Lyrics by: Syrina White (ASCAP) and Bennie Pearce, Lead and Background vocals: Rina Chanel
and Bennie Pearce. Mixed by: Craig
White, Mastered by: Peter
Humphreys, Mastered at Masterwork Recording Inc., Philadelphia, Copyrighted 2022. For information regarding Rina Chanel
& Bennie Pearce/ Phillie-BOP Productions https://www.philliebopmusic.com/