Renee Rapp Drops Deluxe Edition Of "Everything To Everyone" EP

Reneé Rapp knew she was born to perform ever since she was a child. Even in her earliest memories, her love of music was always present. "I couldn't sit still in the car unless there was music," she says. "Otherwise, I would cry the entire time." The North Carolina native began harnessing her natural creativity by writing and recording songs when she was just a teenager. Eventually, her career took off when she landed the coveted role of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, singer, actress and performer Reneé Rapp releases a deluxe edition of her unfiltered and deeply vulnerable debut EP Everything to Everyone via Interscope Records. The release boasts two new tracks including the new single "Bruises," an exploration of her love-hate relationship with being sensitive and easily wounded. That theme is reflected in the strikingly cinematic video, which builds on the track's vivid imagery. Everything to Everyone (Deluxe) by Reneé Rapp is now available at all digital retailers now."All my friends make sweet fun of me, I guess it's funny but the truth's I bruise easily," Rapp sings over gentle guitar thrumming on the empowering chorus of "Bruises," adding: "I"m down to be the joke, metaphorically though, you could flip me inside out and they would show black, purple and green." Produced by Alexander 23 (" Good 4 U ", "boy x"), Reneé originally began teasing the song last year both on TikTok and during her tour, making this release highly anticipated among fans. In the accompanying video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis (Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Halsey), the metaphor is taken up a notch as the multi-hyphenate makes her way about town while under attack from knife-wielding friends and strangers alike.Originally released in November, the stripped-back title track and EP opener, now expanded, explores Rapp's desire to show up for the important people in her life. Since the release of Everything To Everyone, the breakout talent has sold out every headline show she's performed while generating over 100m+ global streams. Last year, Reneé made her TV performance debut on James Corden and was named the MTV Global PUSH Artist for the month of December. With over 5 million monthly Spotify listeners and three tracks charting on Spotify's U.S. Viral Songs Chart simultaneously, she's had an explosive start to her musical career, which will only continue to grow as she prepares for an even more exciting year ahead.Outside of music, Rapp stars as Leighton in the hit HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls, which was recently renewed for a Season 3. It's a role that calls for brilliant comedic timing and dramatic prowess, both of which she has in spades. Coming up, she'll be reprising the role of Regina George, a part she made her own on Broadway, in the upcoming Paramount+ feature film adaptation of the musical Mean Girls (produced by Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels). Now, with this special deluxe edition of Everything to Everyone, Rapp wears her " Bruises " with pride and ushers in another, exciting chapter in her burgeoning music career. Everything To Everyone (Deluxe) Tracklisting: Everything To Everyone (Intro)In The KitchenColoradoDon't Tell My MomWhat Can I DoToo WellMoonBruises Everything To Everyone (Extended Version)Reneé Rapp knew she was born to perform ever since she was a child. Even in her earliest memories, her love of music was always present. "I couldn't sit still in the car unless there was music," she says. "Otherwise, I would cry the entire time." The North Carolina native began harnessing her natural creativity by writing and recording songs when she was just a teenager. Eventually, her career took off when she landed the coveted role of Regina George in the Tony-nominated Mean Girls musical on Broadway. Shortly after, she found widespread recognition and praise—from the likes of W, Harper's Bazaar, and The Hollywood Reporter for her performance as "Leighton" on the HBO Max series The Sex Lives of College Girls written by Mindy Kaling. Now, more empowered than ever, Rapp then turned her attention back to music, sharing her threadbare insecurities on "Tattoos." Since then, her music has caught on like wildfire with listeners. Her entire debut headline tour sold out in a matter of minutes, her inspiring single "Too Well" has impacted the Top 40, and her music has amassed over 100 million streams and counting. Not only that, she will be reprising the role of Regina George in the forthcoming Paramount+ feature adaptation of the Broadway musical Mean Girls. Rapp owns her vulnerability, and it's paying off in big ways. With much more new music on the way, including the most recent deluxe edition of her EP Everything to Everyone, it's safe to say she's just getting started.



