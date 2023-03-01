UK Dance Breakout Eliza Rose Follows No 1 Hit 'B.O.T.A.' With New Single 'Better Love'





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of last year's biggest breakout dance acts to emerge from the UK scene, Eliza Rose returns to share her highly anticipated "B.O.T.A." follow-up called "Better Love".Produced by Mura Masa, this uplifting and giddy garage single premiered this morning by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and is featured on New Music Daily on Apple Music. The track lands just in time for spring - a sunshine bubbler to drive to with the roof down, Eliza Rose gives listeners a pure unadulterated reason to bounce and bop, showcasing her songwriting skill and mesmerizing vocals.Speaking on the single, Eliza Rose says:"I wanted to create something a little bit different from "B.O.T.A". Garage was one of my first introductions into electronic music so it was really important to me to have it represented in my repertoire. I speak a lot about my British working class background, and with garage being a British genre I wanted to simultaneously shine a light of these different parts of me, using idioms and sayings like "in for a penny, out for a pound".I love English Literature and storytelling, and I know everyone can relate to stories of love and heartbreak so I wanted to explore both my vulnerability and modern feminine power. Ladies we cannot be taken for an eediat!"In collaboration with her creative director Jeanie Crystal, the video dropping alongside the track sees Eliza continue to shine a light on her hometown, championing and telling the stories of those from her East London community.Starring the cockney Pearly Kings and Queens of London - an organized charitable tradition of working-class culture in London - the video was shot across classic London landmarks. The perfect visual texture to the track, nothing but good vibes are portrayed in the final party scene inside the pub, with Eliza casting her real-life friends and family.On the single artwork hand painted by artist Conor Murgatroyd, we see a depiction of Eliza Rose, her mother, and nephews in a brightly colored room in East London, donned in a distinctive suit covered with patterns of mother-of-pearl buttons.A case of vinyl in the background with a Jamaican flag on the player, we are reminded of the beauty in her duality of identity as a Black British woman with Jamaican heritage, born and raised in East London.Brit nominated for "Best Dance Act" and " Song Of The Year " for her #1 single " B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) ", after gaining popularity from being spun in DJ sets at every corner of Glastonbury Festival last June and subsequently going viral on Tik Tok (8 billion views), the now Certified Platinum track (in UK, Ireland and Australia) topped the UK Singles Chart for two consecutive weeks during an 8 week top 10 stint, in a historic milestone as the first female DJ to reach #1 since Sonique's " It Feels So Good " in 2000.Streamed over 160M times on Spotify alone and garnering critical acclaim from The Guardian, Pitchfork, NME, The Fader and more, Eliza has firmly established herself as one of the most exciting breakthrough artists of 2023 with further nods from Dazed, British Vogue and The Face.She was nominated for "Best Dance/Electronic Act" at the 2023 MOBO's where she performed in a historic moment alongside Sonique and Sweet Female Attitude, and alongside Interplanetary Criminal won the award for "Best Track" at the DJ Mag Awards.Bringing together her love of UK soundsystem music and soulful lyricism, she's a self-styled selector and resolute collector of vinyl. Deeply influenced by the music of her childhood - Amy Winehouse, 90s and 00s r'n'b and UKG- and the lineage of strong Black female vocalists that includes Billie Holiday, Esther Phillips and Nina Simone, as a vocalist and DJ she brings together Soundsystem culture, house, garage, jungle, brokenbeat and even harder warehouse sounds. Watch the new music video here:



