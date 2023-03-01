Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 01/03/2023

Five Finger Death Punch Adds European Headline Shows

Five Finger Death Punch Adds European Headline Shows

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
174 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
192 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
322 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
232 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
615 entries in 26 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
473 entries in 26 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
218 entries in 18 charts
Calm Down
Rema
424 entries in 19 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
229 entries in 22 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Five Finger Death Punch today has added headline shows in Luxembourg, Bratislava, Prague and Bucharest to the band's already impressive run of 2023 European tour dates which includes a number of shows in direct support of Metallica, as well as major festivals appearances at UK's Download Festival and Germany's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals, amongst others.

Presale for the newly announced headline shows will start on March 1st at 10 am local time with the general on sale beginning on March 3rd at 10 am local time. For more information and tickets, please go here.

In other news, Five Finger Death Punch just claimed its 15th consecutive #1 hit on the U.S. Active Rock Radio Chart (Mediabase) with current single "Welcome To The Circus". The single also adds to 5FDP's record streak of #1's on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart where the band continues to hold the record for the longest run of leading consecutive entries since 1981.

"Welcome To The Circus" is the opening track from their latest album, 2022's "AFTERLIFE". Upon its release last August, "AFTERLIFE" immediately shot to the #1 spot on the iTunes Top 100 Album, the Rock and Metal Charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany (where it also debuted at #3 on the official album chart), Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland. "AFTERLIFE" also debuted at #1 on the iTunes Rock and Metal Charts and #2 on the iTunes Top 100 Charts in the UK, France, Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary.

Additionally, "AFTERLIFE" hit Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium. It entered as #1 Rock Album on the UK Official Rock and Metal Album Charts and debuted at #10 on the Billboard Top 200.

Most notably, with "AFTERLIFE" the band broke the record for most #1 albums in the history of Billboard's Hard Rock chart.
5FDP frequently sells out arenas, plays major festivals around the world and has sold over one million tickets between 2018 and 2020 alone.

2023 European Tour Dates:
29th April 2023 - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands w/ Metallica
17th May 2023 - Stade de France, Paris, France w/ Metallica
21st May 2023 - Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg HEADLINE
28th May 2023 - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany w/ Metallica
31st May 2023 - O'Nepela Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia HEADLINE
3rd June 2023 - Rock Im Park, Nürnberg, Germany FESTIVAL
4th June 2023 - Rock Am Ring, Nürburg, Germany FESTIVAL
8th June 2023 - Download Festival, Donington UK FESTIVAL
11th June 2023 - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic HEADLINE
14th June 2023 - Metalhead Festival, Bucharest Romania HEADLINE
18th June 2023 - Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, Sweden w/ Metallica
23rd June 2023 - Summerside Festival, Aarburg, Switzerland FESTIVAL






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 1.8061910 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0011968612670898 secs