The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video For 'I Guess It's Love?'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped the video for his latest single "I GUESS IT'S LOVE?".The music video starring himself and Katarina Deme shows a tumultuous tale of a Hollywood romance. Watch the Helmi directed music video below.The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.The new single follows the release of "I Can't Go Back to the Way It Was" last month. He also dropped an album trailer in January. "You never forget the first time," Laroi said in the trailer. "The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss."Watch the new music video below:



