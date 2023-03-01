Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 01/03/2023

The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video For 'I Guess It's Love?'

The Kid Laroi & Girlfriend Drop Music Video For 'I Guess It's Love?'

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
145 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
175 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
307 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
212 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
594 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
408 entries in 19 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
210 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
455 entries in 25 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
570 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
207 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer/songwriter & rapper The Kid LAROI has dropped the video for his latest single "I GUESS IT'S LOVE?".
The music video starring himself and Katarina Deme shows a tumultuous tale of a Hollywood romance. Watch the Helmi directed music video below.

The melodious rap song produced by FnZ- first previewed in The Kid LAROI's Wild Dreams Fortnite Island Experience - shows LAROI's range as a musician and artist with influences across multiple genres.

The new single follows the release of "I Can't Go Back to the Way It Was" last month. He also dropped an album trailer in January. "You never forget the first time," Laroi said in the trailer. "The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss."
Watch the new music video below:








Most read news of the week


© 2001-2023
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0188179 secs // 4 () queries in 0.001284122467041 secs