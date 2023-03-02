6LACK Announces New Album 'Since I Have A Lover' Out March 24, 2023



"6LACK makes albums to stand the test of time." - CLASH MAGAZINE New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After nearly five years largely out of the spotlight, today one of music's most beloved and groundbreaking artists 6LACK returns with the announcement of his highly anticipated new album, Since I Have A Lover, which is slated for release on March 24 via LVRN/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music.In celebration, he shares his lead single aptly titled Since I Have A Lover accompanied by a breathtaking video to match. As exemplified through the title track, this new body of work will reveal 6LACK like we've never seen or heard him before. Directed by Andrew Donoho, the striking visual captures the incredible depth and range that serves as the foundation for the new project that will house conversations about mental health, healing, personal growth, love and his own journey of finding his way - the good and the bad.Pronounced " Black ", the three-time GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum selling artist has brilliantly captured a voice of a generation through his dynamic art for years now. Born and raised in Zone 6 of Atlanta, 6LACK exploded onto the scene with his breakout debut FREE 6LACK album in 2016, cementing his insatiable, singular sound. He was later catapulted into stardom in 2018 with the arrival of his critically acclaimed album, East Atlanta Love Letter, which hit No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.The revered artist has amassed over 7.8 billion global streams across platforms while also giving the world some of the biggest hits from the past decade through explosive collaborations with some of today's most beloved artists including J. Cole, Future, Selena Gomez, Young Thug, Timbaland, Normani, Isaiah Rashad, Rita Ora, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Khalid, Jessie Reyez, Nao and many more. Most recently, his colossal collaboration with Lil Tjay on the song " Calling My Phone " earned him a No. 1 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart and hit No. 3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track has since reached platinum status and was brought to life through a moving performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. 6LACK ON "SINCE I HAVE A LOVER":"'Since I Have A Lover', the title track, is the highs of having a healthy love, compressed into song format. It's a note to self, that I'm no longer who I was or where I was, and that there's a bigger purpose starting to reveal itself in the things I create. We are simply pushing love, because it's needed. The verses are short and serve as a moment of acknowledgment for how I feel, and the chorus is less of a lyric and more of a feeling. It's an exhale, it's relief, it's trust, it's happiness, it's surreal."PRESS ON 6LACK:"Atlanta singer 6LACK is the antihero R&B has been lacking…" - NPR"6LACK's great instinct is knowing when to do a little less, and … it pays off sublimely." - PITCHFORK"He's cherishing his flow. He's continuing to build himself and practice gratitude. And, he's doing it at his own pace." - TOP40-CHARTS"Beautifully produced and filled with honest, unrefined conversations about love, life and sacrifices" - NME"...6LACK is never lacking a new trick to treat our ears with." - BET"6LACK makes albums to stand the test of time." - CLASH MAGAZINE



