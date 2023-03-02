JUNO Award Winner Savannah Re Unveils Official Music Video For "Bands (Ft. Mez)" Today





Released to critical acclaim last year, Savannah Ré's sophomore EP No Weapons recently earned two JUNO nominations with "WTF" up for Contemporary R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Award and "Last One (feat. Dylan Sinclair)" earning her her third consecutive nomination for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year following her two historic wins making her the only artist to receive this award to date.



In addition to her JUNO count now reaching five nominations, Savannah's blessings have continued with the SOCAN Foundation naming her a Grand Prize Recipient of the 2022 Her

With her potent, unapologetic songwriting style and undeniable talent, Savannah Ré has racked up 58 million streams and over a dozen industry accolades since the release of her award-winning 2020 debut EP Opia, quickly solidifying her as an undeniable leading force in R&B.



Two-time consecutive JUNO Award winner for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and five-time JUNO Award nominee Savannah Ré has become the one to watch in Canadian R&B. By making music with the unyielding intention to craft songs that forfeit polished stories for authentic ones, the Toronto artist has become the go-to collaborator for R&B's upper echelon having written with artists like Babyface, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two-time JUNO Award winner Savannah Ré and North Carolina rapper/producer Mez (J. Cole, Dr. Dre) bring unapologetic boss energy in the official music video for "Bands" released today via Universal Music. Directed by Nate Burland, the final visual accompaniment of Savannah Ré's No Weapons EP depicts the project's theme of self-discovery as, in scene after scene, Savannah is stunning, strong and confident in her power as lyrics like "I know they praying for an off day / gotta watch what y'all say" flow over the sultry YogiTheProducer and Beat Butcha-produced track.Released to critical acclaim last year, Savannah Ré's sophomore EP No Weapons recently earned two JUNO nominations with "WTF" up for Contemporary R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Award and "Last One (feat. Dylan Sinclair)" earning her her third consecutive nomination for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year following her two historic wins making her the only artist to receive this award to date.In addition to her JUNO count now reaching five nominations, Savannah's blessings have continued with the SOCAN Foundation naming her a Grand Prize Recipient of the 2022 Her Music Awards and SXSW announcing Savannah as one of the Canadian acts set to perform at this year's SXSW Music Festival.With her potent, unapologetic songwriting style and undeniable talent, Savannah Ré has racked up 58 million streams and over a dozen industry accolades since the release of her award-winning 2020 debut EP Opia, quickly solidifying her as an undeniable leading force in R&B.Two-time consecutive JUNO Award winner for Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and five-time JUNO Award nominee Savannah Ré has become the one to watch in Canadian R&B. By making music with the unyielding intention to craft songs that forfeit polished stories for authentic ones, the Toronto artist has become the go-to collaborator for R&B's upper echelon having written with artists like Babyface, Jessie Reyez, Normani, Wondagurl and her mentor, Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da. Savannah Ré's critically-lauded debut EP Opia earned her shoutouts from global artists such as SZA and Timbaland as well as multiple award nominations including a place in music history as the first artist to ever be nominated for both the Contemporary R&B/Soul Recording of the Year and the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Awards, the first artist to ever receive the Traditional R&B/Soul Recording of the Year JUNO Award and, after winning it for a second time in 2022, the only artist to receive the Award to date. After returning to the studio with award winning producers Boi-1da, YogiTheProducer, Beat Butcha and Jack Rochon, Savannah dropped her highly anticipated sophomore EP No Weapons, a collection of unapologetic testaments that further cemented her as Toronto's fastest-rising R&B songstress. Praised by cultural tastemakers including VIBE, The Fader, COLORS, DJ Booth, BET, HYPEBEAST and Complex, Savannah has solidified her artistry both with critical acclaim and across the industry being named Spotify's EQUAL Canada Ambassador, one of the first Canadian artists to be selected for the global #YouTubeBlack Voices Artist Class, Amazon Music's Breakthrough Artist of the Month, and a Future of Black Music Artist by Apple Music.



