Coi Leray Lights Up ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! With Explosive Performance Of Rising Smash "Players"

A division of Universal New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dominating the culture, multi-platinum superstar Coi Leray just delivered a showstopping performance of her runaway smash " Players " on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!Just in time for snow in Los Angeles, she rocked a fashion-forward Après-Ski look, befitting of her ice-cold rendition of the track. It opened with the Busta Rhymes-inspired DJ Saige Remix before turning on a dime with the instantly chantable chorus and finally concluding with showstopping choreography for a dance break to the mega-popular "(DJ Smallz 732 Jersey Club Remix)" version.It stands out as her most memorable television performance to date and the perfect late-night television debut for "Players."Thus far, Coi has amassed a staggering 6 billion streams and counting with 174 million on "Players." The latter inspired 2.5 million TikTok creates with 7 billion-plus views. It marked her fourth Billboard Hot 100 entry and highest yet, clinching #22 with a bullet currently. Not to mention, she toppled the Billboard Emerging Artists Chart at #1, while it soared to #1 on TikTok and IG Reels. Thus far, it has spent seven weeks at #1 on the Billboard Rap Song Sales Chart and three weeks at #1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales Chart.The original song features a sample of "The Message" by Grandmaster Flash & Furious Five. Coi Leray rips through one bold and braggadocious bar after another, exuding confidence and charisma. It pops off with the instantly unshakable hook as she proves, "'Cause girls is players too." Upon release, it received critical acclaim from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, E! News, Essence, XXL and more. It simultaneously jumped to the top of numerous popular playlists on streaming platforms including #OnRepeat on Apple Music and Feelin Myself on Spotify. Additionally, " Players " has entered the charts. On Apple Music it's dominating at #1 in New York City, Top 20 United States, and Top 200 Global Songs. While on Shazam it's also having success as #1 on the New York City Top 50 and entered at #46 on the Top 200 Songs chart. Everything just paves the way for more music from Coi Leray soon.Adding model to her resume, Coi Leray has stepped into the forefront as an editorial powerhouse. i-D Magazine put their lens on the photogenic star for the The Royalty Issue of the Winter Magazine and stated, "she's ready to make an indelible mark on the culture and become a household name." Elsewhere V Magazine included her in their Winter issue in an interview with the legendary Angie Martinez titled, "Caught up in the rapture of Coi Leray."This year, Coi has come into her own as one of the most exciting live performers of her era. She recently ignited the stages at Houston Pride, WOO HAH! X Rolling Loud, Longitude Festival, and Rolling Loud Portugal, to name a few. She was recently announced on the lineup for Rolling Loud California taking over Inglewood in March 2023. Last year, Coi Leray released her highly anticipated debut album, TRENDSETTER which received critical acclaim. Coi Leray consistently asserts herself as an elite rapper, dynamite vocalist, massive personality, and boundary-breaking superstar without comparison or rival. Born in New Jersey and based in Los Angeles, the multiplatinum force of nature has captivated without compromise. Projecting her attitude just as loudly as her voice, she has served up a string of anthems, including the gold-certified "Big Purr (Prrrd)" [feat. Pooh Shiesty], double-platinum "No More Parties," the Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 hit "Blick Blick" [with Nicki Minaj], and her 2023 smash "Players (DJ Smallz 732 Jersey Club Remix)." The latter set TikTok on fire with a staggering 7 billion views and just shy of 2.5 million video creates as the success simultaneously translated to streaming platforms. Between generating billions of streams and views, she has infiltrated every corner of culture, appearing on XXL's coveted Freshman Class cover, performing on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, starring as the face of the SKIMS "Cozy Collection" by Kim Kardashian West, and guesting on Slime Language 2, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard 200. Beyond a slew of magazine covers and nominations at the American Music Awards, BET Awards, and iHeartRadioMusic Awards, to name a few, she has incited the applause of everyone from New York Times and V Magazine to E! Online. As a powerhouse performer in her own right, she has shined at Rolling Loud, Longitude Festival, and more. Still, she keeps pushing forward. The crown belongs to Coi as she unveils her anxiously awaited 2023 full-length album and much more to come. 