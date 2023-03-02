Nationally Touring Bob Seger Tribute Show To Play Hartford Stage, Thursday, June 22





The Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM and two hours before shows. The Belding Theater is located at 166 Capitol Ave, Hartford, CT 06106. The show is appropriate for all ages. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The critically acclaimed Classic Seger- Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live production will be bringing its highly-anticipated Summer 2023 Tour to The Bushnell Theatre on Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 pm. The Hartford show is part of a 25 city tour of North America.Combining their decades of touring and recording experience, the band's crack musicians re-create classic hits like "Night Moves," "Turn the Page," "Old Time Rock and Roll," and "Against the Wind," in a full concert experience. Classic Seger's musical mastery and stellar showmanship have made them North America's favorite Bob Seger tribute.Classic Seger consists of nine seasoned musicians who grew up listening to Detroit Rock 'N' Roll music. Each performance captures the passion and the hard driving rock spirit that can only be found at a Bob Seger concert. If you have never been to a 1970's Rock 'N' Roll show, you owe it to yourself to experience Classic Seger Live.lassic Seger: Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live performs at The Bushnell on Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $29.50 - $55, plus fees, and may purchased by phone at 860.987.5900, at the Theatre Box Office or online at www.bushnell.org.The Box Office is open Monday - Friday from 10 AM to 5 PM and two hours before shows. The Belding Theater is located at 166 Capitol Ave, Hartford, CT 06106. The show is appropriate for all ages.



