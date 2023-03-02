Extreme Announce New Album 'Six' & Debut First Single 'Rise'



Watch the band's undeniable firepower and chemistry in the video, directed by Nuno and filmed in Los Angeles @Top40-Charts.com. Stay tuned for news about the band's 2023 tour plans.



"Musically, it's aggressive," says Gary about album opener "Rise." "Lyrically, it's a cautionary tale on the rise and fall of fame. You get seduced into it. Once you're on top, they'll rip you apart and tear you down. That's the nature of the beast."



"When Eddie



With the force of a wrecking ball, EXTREME swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry on the 12-track SIX, which also features such tracks as "Other Side of The Rainbow," "#Rebel," and "X Out." For the recording of the Nuno-produced SIX, the members buckled down at his home studio in Los Angeles. Once again, they channeled the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.



This dynamic affirms the iconic



They've sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the



"With Extreme, there's always a lot of passion and a little piss and vinegar," says Gary. "We're not in competition with anybody else, but we strive to outdo ourselves. There are some moments on this album where we did. We've managed to stay together after all of these years. We feel like we have something to prove when we get on stage or in the studio. Because of that, I believe some of these songs are among the best we've written."



"Whatever you think an Extreme album is after two or even three songs, it's not," states Nuno. "That goes for every record we've ever done. True Extreme fans know to 'expect the unexpected.' I feel like we need a good old school rock album. Six is definitely modern, but you can put on headphones and go on a journey from top-to-bottom. It's like 'Extreme 2.0'." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum hard rock heroes EXTREME-Gary Cherone (vocals), Nuno Bettencourt (guitar), Pat Badger (bass), and Kevin Figueiredo (drums)-have today (March 1) unveiled the video for "Rise," which marks the first single from their upcoming album SIX, out June 9 via earMUSIC.Watch the band's undeniable firepower and chemistry in the video, directed by Nuno and filmed in Los Angeles @Top40-Charts.com. Stay tuned for news about the band's 2023 tour plans."Musically, it's aggressive," says Gary about album opener "Rise." "Lyrically, it's a cautionary tale on the rise and fall of fame. You get seduced into it. Once you're on top, they'll rip you apart and tear you down. That's the nature of the beast.""When Eddie Van Halen passed, it really hit me," shares Nuno. "I'm not going to be the one who will take the throne, but I felt some responsibility to keep guitar playing alive. So, you hear a lot of fire on the record."With the force of a wrecking ball, EXTREME swing between unapologetic fits of fret-burning hard rock and intimately introspective balladry on the 12-track SIX, which also features such tracks as "Other Side of The Rainbow," "#Rebel," and "X Out." For the recording of the Nuno-produced SIX, the members buckled down at his home studio in Los Angeles. Once again, they channeled the electrifying eclecticism that defined their seminal output with a 21st century twist.This dynamic affirms the iconic Boston quartet as one of rock's most unpredictable, undeniable, and unbreakable groups whose songs course through the very fabric of popular culture. They're the rare band whose music has appeared in an actual cult series a la Bill & Ted as well as the Netflix juggernaut "Stranger Things."They've sold 10 million records, topped the Billboard Hot 100 at #1, packed major venues on multiple continents, memorably performed at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in London, and regularly average over 5 million monthly listeners on Spotify. However, their dynamic approach hits harder than ever on their 2023 full-length offering, SIX."With Extreme, there's always a lot of passion and a little piss and vinegar," says Gary. "We're not in competition with anybody else, but we strive to outdo ourselves. There are some moments on this album where we did. We've managed to stay together after all of these years. We feel like we have something to prove when we get on stage or in the studio. Because of that, I believe some of these songs are among the best we've written.""Whatever you think an Extreme album is after two or even three songs, it's not," states Nuno. "That goes for every record we've ever done. True Extreme fans know to 'expect the unexpected.' I feel like we need a good old school rock album. Six is definitely modern, but you can put on headphones and go on a journey from top-to-bottom. It's like 'Extreme 2.0'."



