"8AM" by OUTTHEMIX - a new era of Houston's music scene

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Houston, Texas has produced some of the most influential and innovative musicians in the world, and OUTTHEMIX is unquestionably one of them. With his latest release, "8AM," this Houston Recording artist is once again pushing the boundaries of music.

"8AM" combines OUTTHEMIX's trademark chill uptempo flow with a spacey hook that transports you to another world. The song is currently only available on SoundCloud, where it has already received over 10,000 streams in just two weeks. Because of the unprecedented success of this release, OUTTHEMIX has scheduled a March 3rd, 2023 release on all DSPs.

OUTTHEMIX was able to create a creative cover art for "8AM" almost instantly with the help of Dalle 2. This AI-powered tool allowed him to input his preferences and generate a stunning, unique image that perfectly captured the mood of the track. This is just one example of how artificial intelligence is assisting future artists in streamlining their creative processes and focusing on what they do best: making music. We can expect to see even more exciting collaborations between artists and AI as technology advances, leading to new heights of creativity and innovation in the music industry.

OUTTHEMIX is an artist who is constantly searching for new and exciting sounds to drive the culture forward. He is inspired by the greats who have come before him, such as Stevie Wonder, Al Green, and Roger Troutman. Their impact can be heard in his multilayered, original flows, which are combined with Houston's Hip Hop and Screw influences.

OUTTHEMIX, as an entrepreneur and artist, is continuously setting goals for his artistry and striving for bigger and better things. He is determined to outperform himself and give something back to his fans. With over 500K streams on all platforms and critical acclaim for his videos, OUTTHEMIX is proving that he is here to stay.

OUTTHEMIX's "8AM" invites his fans to accompany him on a journey through a Houston-inspired space sound. He wishes to create a world for his fans to inhabit, providing them with insight into his creative process and the inspiration behind his music. Every note of "8AM" reflects his loyalty to connecting with people and delivering them with a shield to help them maneuver life's journey.