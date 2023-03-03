Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Tickets On Sale Tuesday 7 March





The six previews and three televised shows give fans the opportunity to experience the magic of Eurovision as Liverpool



The UK is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of last year's winners Ukraine and presenters Graham Norton, Julia Sanina,



Tickets will only be available to purchase at www.ticketmaster.co.uk regardless of the country you are booking from, and you can only purchase tickets for one show at a time. In line with previous Eurovision Song Contests, tickets are priced from £30 to £290 for the Semi Final shows and from £80 to £380 for the Grand Final shows.



You must have a Ticketmaster UK account to purchase tickets, and fans are encouraged to create their account in advance of Tuesday 7 March.



Outside of the arena live shows, a whole raft of free events will offer those in Liverpool the opportunity to experience the joy of Eurovision. These include EuroFest - a spectacular two-week cultural takeover, starting from 1 May, which will see UK and Ukrainian artists collaborate on brand new commissions located across the city centre with more announced in the coming weeks. Activity to bring communities and cities together across the UK is also being planned with more information coming soon.



The shows set to go on sale are:

• Semi Final 1: Evening Preview on Monday 8th May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Tuesday 9th May at 1:30pm, and Live Show on Tuesday 9th May at 8pm.

• Semi Final 2: Evening Preview on Wednesday 10th May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on

Grand Final: Evening Preview on Friday 12th May at 8pm, Afternoon Preview on Saturday 13th • May at 1pm, and Live Show on Saturday 13th May at 8pm.



Please note all revenue generated from ticket sales goes towards the funding of the event.

Tickets for the Afternoon Previews are £30 to £80 for Semi Finals 1 & 2, and from £80 to £190 for the Grand Final. Tickets for the Evening Previews are £60 to £210 for Semi Finals 1 & 2, and £100 to £280 for the Grand Final. Tickets for the Live Televised Shows are £90 to £290 for Semi Finals 1 & 2, and from £160 to £380 for the Grand Final.



You can only buy tickets for one show at a time. For the three live televised shows, customers can purchase a maximum of 4 tickets in one order. For the six Preview Shows, customers can purchase a maximum of 6 tickets per order. Customers can only buy tickets for one show at a time.



The shows set to go on sale are:

Semi Final 1: Evening Preview on Monday 8 May at 8pm



A full run through of the Semi-Final 1 show featuring all countries participating including France, Germany and Italy, as well as all opening and interval acts for this show.



Semi Final 1: Afternoon Preview on Tuesday 9th May at 1.30pm

A final full preview of the Semi-Final 1 show featuring all of the countries participating in this semi-final. France, Germany and Italy will not perform in this show but pre-recorded footage of their performances will be played to the audience in the arena. Some performers may not be in full make up during their live performance.



Semi Final 1: Live Show on Tuesday 9 May at 8pm

The live show! Broadcast live around the world, this is where the countries find out who has made it to the Grand Final based on the audience votes. Note, pre-recorded footage of performances from France, Germany and Italy will be played to the audience in the arena and at home.



Semi Final 2: Evening Preview on Wednesday 10 May at 8pm

A full run through of the Semi-Final 2 show featuring all countries participating in this semi-final (including Spain, Ukraine and UK) as well as all opening and interval acts from this show.



Semi Final 2: Afternoon Preview on

A final full preview of the Semi-Final 2 live show featuring all of the countries participating in this semi-final. Spain, Ukraine and the UK will not perform during this show but pre-recorded footage of their performances will be played to the audience in the arena. Some performers may not be in full make up during their live performance.



Semi Final 2: Live Show on

The live show! Broadcast live around the world, this is where the countries find out who has made it to the Grand Final based on the audience votes. Note, a pre-recorded extract of performances from Spain, Ukraine and the UK will be played to the audience in the arena and at home.



Grand Final: Evening Preview on Friday 12 May at 8pm

A full run through of the Grand-Final live show featuring all 26 countries participating in as well as all opening and interval acts. This is the show where the international juries will cast their votes, ready for them to be announced in the final! After the performances have finished, a simulated voting sequence will take place. Using randomly generated voting data as an opportunity for the presenters and technical teams around the world to rehearse the voting process. The audience are welcome to stay and watch as this takes place.



Grand Final: Afternoon Preview on Saturday 13 May at 1pm

The final full run through of the Grand-Final live show featuring all 26 countries participating as well as all opening and interval acts. After the performances have finished, a simulated voting sequence will take place. Using randomly generated voting data as an opportunity for the presenters and technical teams around the world to rehearse the voting process. The audience are welcome to stay and watch as this takes place.



Grand Final: Live Show on Saturday 13 May at 8pm

