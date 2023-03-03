Sweden's Enoka Has Unveiled A New Release, "If You Really Want It"





orcd.co/ifyoureallywantit New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Enoka is no stranger to making compelling music that blurs the lines between the punch of electronic dance music and the melodies of pop. Her most recent release, "If You Really Want It", falls into that broad category, while highlighting the artist's ability to constantly aim higher and provide excellent-sounding tracks that appeal to a broad audience. What makes this release quite special is the fact that it really showcases a progression in the artist's music, as well as her commitment to keep writing excellent and relatable music that is always on the cutting edge.This is definitely something for you to check out if you do enjoy the work of artists such as Charli XCX, Dua Lipa, Marina & The Diamonds, and Rihanna, among others!Find out more about Enoka, and do not miss out on "If You Really Want It". This release is now available on some of the best digital music streaming services.If you really want It is Written by Enoka, John Kerfoot and James StordyProduced by John KeerfotEnoka:an artist and songwriter with a distinctive way to combine the warmth of R&B with the melodies of Pop. She have done vocal demo recordings for producers and artists for years and now stands on her own feet as international artist.John Kerfoot (Kerfo):is a music producer, drummer, pianist, guitarist and vocalist. He has written and produced for artists releasing in both the Asian and Western markets with genres ranging through pop, dance, RnB, hip hop and grime. John has also had sync placements in TV and film, including in the follow up movie "People Just Do Nothing - Big in Japan" to the BAFTA winning BBC series "People Just Do Nothing". Find more about John by searching "Kerfo Music" online. James Stordy:A composer,Songwriter, Guitarist from the U.K, I've been writing, composing and producing music for tv, radio, documentaries, advertisements, films and for artists for a long time.www.facebook.com/missenokawww.youtube.com/@enokavevo4394www.instagram.com/missenokaorcd.co/ifyoureallywantit



