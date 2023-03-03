Pop Sensation & Brit Nominee Mimi Webb To Perform Live On TikTok To Celebrate Debut Album "Amelia"





Fans can tune in to the LIVE on Mimi Webb's official channel @mimiwebb_ at 4pm GMT on Friday 3rd March 2023. Mimi Webb's debut album Amelia is released Friday, 3 March and can be ordered here: https://mimiwebb.lnk.to/AmeliaAlbum New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, TikTok announces a special TikTok LIVE performance with BRIT nominee and viral pop powerhouse, Mimi Webb, to celebrate the launch of her debut album Amelia.Airing at 4pm GMT on Friday 3rd March, Mimi Webb (@mimiwebb_) will perform four tracks from the highly anticipated album, which is being released on the same day. The LIVE will take place from Sony Music UK in London for the global TikTok community, will include acoustic performances of high-energy pop anthem 'Freezing' and the recently released 'Red Flags', which is at #15 in the Official UK Singles Chart and climbing.The LIVE will also feature an intimate Q&A about the album, hosted by TikTok's queen of comedy, GK Barry. The popular creator, who has already shown her love for the new track 'Freezing', will be asking Mimi about her vision behind the album, which is titled after her full first name, 'Amelia'. Fans will be able to hear about Mimi's journey from an aspiring singer living in the UK countryside to a global pop artist touring the world. Creators will also have the opportunity to ask questions on relationship advice in the comments, which Mimi will answer during the session.Mimi's rise to stardom started on TikTok, building a legion of fans who love her original music, especially videos of her singing newly written songs in the car to her family. In 2021, Mimi's debut single Before I Go went viral after she sang the song acapella in a restaurant in front of Charli D'Amelio in New York. Charli went on to use the song in her own TikTok videos, which racked up over 85 million views of the track. Other popular TikTok hits include Good Without, Dumb Love and House on Fire, with creators using the sounds to share their glow-ups, relationship stories and break up advice.Mimi signed with Epic Records, Sony Music and her career has skyrocketed since with several charting hits and hundreds of millions of streams. The 22-year-old singer-songwriter was nominated for Best New Act at the BRIT Awards and recently announced a headline tour of the UK and Europe in 2023.Fans can tune in to the LIVE on Mimi Webb's official channel @mimiwebb_ at 4pm GMT on Friday 3rd March 2023. Mimi Webb's debut album Amelia is released Friday, 3 March and can be ordered here: https://mimiwebb.lnk.to/AmeliaAlbum



