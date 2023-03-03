Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Country 03/03/2023

Jeff Yates, Texas Country Singer, Releasing New Single "Country Girls Like That" In Mid-April 2023

Jeff Yates, Texas Country Singer, Releasing New Single "Country Girls Like That" In Mid-April 2023

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jeff Yates, Texas country singer, is releasing the new single, "Country Girls Like That" in Mid-April 2023.
He has recently signed a Producer Agreement with the late Roger Miller's son, Dean Miller, of Dean Miller Entertainment, Nashville, TN.

"Dean and I met awhile back, and have enjoyed working on this project together. I grew up in rural Northeast Texas, and when I heard this song - it reminded me of growing up back home in Mt. Vernon.
I live on the Texas Gulf Coast, almost 300 miles away now, but I haven't forgotten my country roots. Dean is very creative at his craft and just an overall great music Producer.
I look forward to us working together on more projects again in the future."






