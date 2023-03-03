Jeff Yates, Texas Country Singer, Releasing New Single "Country Girls Like That" In Mid-April 2023



I look forward to us working together on more projects again in the future." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jeff Yates, Texas country singer, is releasing the new single, "Country Girls Like That" in Mid-April 2023.He has recently signed a Producer Agreement with the late Roger Miller's son, Dean Miller, of Dean Miller Entertainment, Nashville, TN."Dean and I met awhile back, and have enjoyed working on this project together. I grew up in rural Northeast Texas, and when I heard this song - it reminded me of growing up back home in Mt. Vernon.I live on the Texas Gulf Coast, almost 300 miles away now, but I haven't forgotten my country roots. Dean is very creative at his craft and just an overall great music Producer.I look forward to us working together on more projects again in the future."



