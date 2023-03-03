The Lumineers Announce 2023 Tour Dates

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The Lumineers
have announced an encore run of dates after last year's massive BRIGHTSIDE World Tour. The shows will begin August 16th at Maine
Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME and end at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on September
15th.
The run of shows features scenic outdoor amphitheater venues across the country. James
Bay will be the opener for the tour. Additionally, the band will be headlining New Orleans Jazz Fest this spring, the Catbird Festival August 19th in Bethel, NY, and Jazz Aspen Snowmass September
1st in Aspen, CO.
The two-time Grammy nominated Lumineers
are touring in support of their fourth album, 2022's BRIGHTSIDE. The album was top ten in both the U.S. and Canada and the title track reached Number 1 on Billboard's Alternative National
Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay charts-the sixth time the band has topped the latter chart in less than 10 years.
Last year's tour saw more than 750,000 tickets sold across five continents, including two sold out stadium shows at Coors Field in Denver and Wrigley Field in Chicago.
BRIGHTSIDE was produced by longtime collaborator Simone
Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David
Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron's Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers' co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley
Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the instrumentation.
Join The BRIGHTSIDE Tour Club for exclusive first access to tickets BEFORE any other presale starting Monday March 6th at 10AM local time. Don't want to join The BRIGHTSIDE Tour Club? Sign up for the Artist Presale and gain early access to tickets. The Artist Presale begins Monday March 6th at 12PM local time.
Enhance your experience with VIP Packages being offered at each show or with a Travel Package for the Hollywood Bowl. All VIP and Travel Packages will go on sale on March 6th at 10 am local venue time!
The Lumineers
and environmental nonprofit REVERB.org are continuing their partnership to reduce the environmental footprint of this year's tour, empower fan action, and support local and national nonprofits. As part of their commitment to act on the climate crisis, the band will help fund a REVERB-vetted climate project portfolio that will measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution and create additional benefits for people and the planet. Fans are encouraged to join the band's efforts in the main concourse at every show in the REVERB Action Village.
THE LUMINEERS 2023 U.S. TOUR:
AUGUST
16 - Bangor, ME - Maine
Savings Amphitheater
18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
19 - Bethel, NY - Catbird Festival*
22 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
23 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
25 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music
Theatre
26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
29 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
SEPTEMBER
01 - Aspen, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass*
03 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
05 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
06 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre
09 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
10 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
12 - Santa
Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara
Bowl
13 - Santa
Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara
Bowl
15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
* = festival show.