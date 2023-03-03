Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 03/03/2023

MN's The Von Tramps Release New "Goldfish Memories" Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Flowers
Miley Cyrus
145 entries in 26 charts
Kill Bill
SZA
175 entries in 22 charts
Anti-Hero
Taylor Swift
307 entries in 23 charts
Creepin'
Metro Boomin, Weeknd & 21 Savage
212 entries in 24 charts
I'm Good (Blue)
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
594 entries in 26 charts
Calm Down
Rema
408 entries in 19 charts
Escapism
Raye & 070 Shake
210 entries in 21 charts
Unholy
Sam Smith & Kim Petras
455 entries in 25 charts
Another Love
Tom Odell
570 entries in 17 charts
Made You Look
Meghan Trainor
207 entries in 18 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) As the Von Tramps gear up for their tour with The Dollyrots (March 9-19), the trio has released a new video for the track "Goldfish Memories" off their latest LP 'GO.'
Following the successes of their first full length record 2018 "The Future is Female" and the 2019 follow-up EP "Sun's Out: Strung Out!" -- "GO" is a concept album explored in 12 explosive tracks. With powerhouse vocals by Jenna Enemy, screaming guitars by Chelsea Oxborough, and thunderous bass by Krissandra Anfinson - The Von Tramps' "GO" is this year's must-have and a true original.

"GO" was recorded and mixed in Fort Collins, CO by acclaimed producer Dustin Phillips, and mastered in Minneapolis, MN by Bruce Templeton of Microphonic Mastering. The Von Tramps' iconic rude and riot grrl blended sound paired with anthemic lyrics makes "GO" the breakout album of next year.

"GO is all about momentum", Jenna Enemy explains. "Coming out of the pandemic, all we could think about was how far we could go, when we could go. By being forced into a break from our everyday lives we were also forced to reflect on it; and ultimately found the mundane can trap your soul, if you're not careful. We hope 'GO' inspires future listeners to break through these pressures in order to find a more honest version of life lived fully and creatively."

THE VON TRAMPS are an American rock band formed in 2015, hailing from the icy streets of Minneapolis, MN. The group is fronted by guitarist/vocalist Jenna Enemy and features Chelsea Oxborough on guitar and Krissandra Anfinson on bass. The band emerged from the underground punk scene gaining notoriety for their high-energy live shows and irreverent behavior.
The Von Tramps have an eclectic style offering a new take on the Minneapolis underground sound. Their music combines sludgy Ramones era punk tunes with cheeky lyrics and introduces a new wave of rude girl ska.

