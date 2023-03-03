Mya Byrne Releases New Single "Come On"





12. That's What Lucky Means New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Mya Byrne shares the fuzzed-out new single " Come On " from her forthcoming album Rhinestone Tomboy, which releases April 28 via Kill Rock Stars Nashville. Featuring electric guitar from Grammy-nominated songwriter and album producer Aaron Lee Tasjan, " Come On " is a psychedelic ball of rolling thunder accompanied by a vintage MTV-style music video. Later this month, Byrne will make her solo debut at SXSW when she plays the Kill Rock Stars showcase at Cheer Up Charlie's on Friday, March 17."'Come On' was written for the Fearless Songwriter Challenge, in which a tight group of 40 artists write a song a day to prompts presented by Boston writer Timmy Riordan," explains Byrne. "John Prine had died two weeks before; heartbroken, for catharsis, the Fearless theme that week was John Prine song titles. That day's theme was 'Long Monday' with a picture of a man alone at a table, entitled 'Melancholy.' I actually woke up and started writing another song that was basically a tribute to John Prine, but I didn't really dig it. Then, I remembered this guitar groove I'd started in March 2020, and wrote this rocker. I was partly inspired by the pandemic, and partly imagining the man in the picture being frustrated at his imagined partner leaving him staying up all night, wondering where they might be."Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music, she is every bit the voice of the outsider that built the foundation of the genre. Her new album is a 12-song journey into redemption and a masterclass at world building, as she gives life to stories from times of joy and challenge.Byrne has previously shared three singles, including the sunny debut "Autumn Sun" and the mellow alt-country follow-up "Lend You A Hand," garnering early praise from Rolling Stone, BrooklynVegan, The Advocate, PRIDE, Nashville Scene, The Tennessean and more. Last month, she made history when the music video for her song "It Don't Fade" was added to rotation on CMT Music, marking the first nationally broadcast kiss between two trans lesbians.In 2022, Mya Byrne helped launch the KRS Nashville imprint and performed several showcases at AmericanaFest, prompting The Boot to declare "The authenticity and vulnerability present in Byrne's songwriting is a kind that all artists try to mimic in their art, but only few can match." Recently featured on Reba's Top Ten remix of " I'm A Survivor " (on mandolin & lap steel), she was named a 2022 Artist to Watch by Nashville Scene/CMT, and wrote and performed the theme song for Amazon Music's Country Heat podcast hosted by Kelly Sutton.Rhinestone Tomboy Tracklist:1. It Don't Fade2. I'm Gonna Stop3. Autumn Sun4. Devil In My Ear5. Come On6. Curtains7. Smoke and Bones8. Lend You a Hand9. Please Call Me Darlin'10. Sweetheart of Mine11. Don't Hold Your Fire12. That's What Lucky Means



