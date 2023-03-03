New Video From Santa Barbara, CA's Versus The World (Ft. Members Of Lagwagon, Good Riddance); Upcoming Album "The Bastards Live Forever" Out May 26, 2023



A video for the first single "Roadsick/Roadsick" is out today - Video credits:

Directed & Edited by Dan Riesser

Cinematography by

Produced by Tony Caraffa & Cody Cundiff



"Roadsick is a band favorite for the record. We wanted a song that felt like it kicked the door down like the DEA from the get go. A song that after we put it out, we would have to play it live. Writing it was a blast. Singing it was even more fun and hearing it back still gets me stoked. Enjoy!", says singer Donald Spence.



The band says, "'The Bastards Live Forever' was written during the height of the pandemic in 2020. It's a disparate collection of songs about divorce, shame, love and growth. We can't wait for you to hear it!"



'The Bastards Live Forever' consists of 11 songs crafted to perfection. VTW's unique style of melodic post-punk elevates every member's skill from their other projects including Lagwagon guitarist Chris Flippin and Good Riddance drummer Sean Sellers. Obviously Versus The World are not all about musical craft but you can hear a passion and an urge to scream out deeply rooted feelings in every syllable throughout the record.

Stream on DSPs: https://bfan.link/roadsick-roadsick



Upcoming shows:

28.07. Berlin @ Wild At Heart

29.07. Hohenstaufen @ Vert Rock w/ Urethane

01.08. Erfurt @ Tiko w/ Urethane

03.08. Wermelskirchen @ AJZ w/ Authority Zero & Cigar

05.08. Duffel, B @ Brakrock

06.08. Düsseldorf, D @ Pitcher w/

09.08. Vienna, AUT @ Rhiz w/

10.08. Tolmin, SLO @ Punkrock Holiday

11.08. Bologna, ITA @ Freakout

12.08. Rimini, ITA @ Bayfest

-more tour dates tba



A post-punk unit from



https://www.facebook.com/vstheworldmusic

https://www.instagram.com/versustheworldmusic

https://twitter.com/vstheworld

https://shop.sbam.rocks

www.facebook.com/SBAM.ROCKS

www.instagram.com/sbamrocks New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Santa Barbara, CA's Versus The World will release their Cameron Webb-produced album "The Bastards Live Forever" on May 26.A video for the first single "Roadsick/Roadsick" is out today - Video credits:Directed & Edited by Dan RiesserCinematography by Alexander SablowProduced by Tony Caraffa & Cody Cundiff"Roadsick is a band favorite for the record. We wanted a song that felt like it kicked the door down like the DEA from the get go. A song that after we put it out, we would have to play it live. Writing it was a blast. Singing it was even more fun and hearing it back still gets me stoked. Enjoy!", says singer Donald Spence.The band says, "'The Bastards Live Forever' was written during the height of the pandemic in 2020. It's a disparate collection of songs about divorce, shame, love and growth. We can't wait for you to hear it!"'The Bastards Live Forever' consists of 11 songs crafted to perfection. VTW's unique style of melodic post-punk elevates every member's skill from their other projects including Lagwagon guitarist Chris Flippin and Good Riddance drummer Sean Sellers. Obviously Versus The World are not all about musical craft but you can hear a passion and an urge to scream out deeply rooted feelings in every syllable throughout the record.Stream on DSPs: https://bfan.link/roadsick-roadsickUpcoming shows:28.07. Berlin @ Wild At Heart29.07. Hohenstaufen @ Vert Rock w/ Urethane01.08. Erfurt @ Tiko w/ Urethane03.08. Wermelskirchen @ AJZ w/ Authority Zero & Cigar05.08. Duffel, B @ Brakrock06.08. Düsseldorf, D @ Pitcher w/ Diesel Boy09.08. Vienna, AUT @ Rhiz w/ Diesel Boy10.08. Tolmin, SLO @ Punkrock Holiday11.08. Bologna, ITA @ Freakout12.08. Rimini, ITA @ Bayfest-more tour dates tbaA post-punk unit from Santa Barbara, California featuring members of Lagwagon and Good Riddance, Versus the World issued their eponymous debut album in 2005 on Kung Fu Records. Drawing from their dense pedigree the band blends elements of pop-punk, melodic post-hardcore and troubadour-style vocals by founding frontman Donald Spence. Versus the World has toured extensively worldwide on subsequent releases Drink.Sing.Live.Love (2012) and Homesick/Roadsick (2015) in support of bands such as No Use for a Name, The Ataris, Lagwagon and MxPx. In 2021 the band teamed up with producer Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Megadeth) to make The Bastards Live Forever which is due out in May 2023 on SBÄM Records.https://www.facebook.com/vstheworldmusichttps://www.instagram.com/versustheworldmusichttps://twitter.com/vstheworldhttps://shop.sbam.rockswww.facebook.com/SBAM.ROCKSwww.instagram.com/sbamrocks



